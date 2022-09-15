It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...

