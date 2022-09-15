Nick Cannon surprised fans when he welcomed child No. 9 to his ever-growing brood on Sept. 15. He revealed he and LaNisha Cole had a daughter named Onyx, which is the first for the couple and LaNisha’s firstborn child overall. The announcement came as a huge shock to fans, considering Nick, 41, is currently expecting two more kids: one with model Brittany Bell, with whom he has a son, Golden, 4, and a daughter, Powerful, 1, and one with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, who are 1 year old. With so many babies to take care of, it’s easy to wonder how he can commit to each and everyone, but according to HollywoodLife sources, he’s doing a spectacular job.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO