California State

Orange County Business Journal

Impact Properties Helps Sellers Leaving California

Like many other residential brokerages, Placentia-based Impact Properties saw its business boom during the pandemic, a result of homebuyers seeking a new place to live following shelter-in-place orders. Not too many local firms saw quite the jump as Impact, which more than tripled its revenue in the past two years...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Southern California for Retirement

Southern California has five counties including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino. The border between Mexico and the United States lies on the southern border of the state. Southern California is famously known for Hollywood but is also home to the Walt Disney Company headquarters, Sony Pictures, and Warner Brothers. Though the area may seem all glitz and glitter, there are several smaller towns in the suburbs of southern California that make for great retirement living. Let’s look at some of the best!
AGRICULTURE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Much Is an Uber From LAX to Disneyland?

Wondering how much it will cost to take an Uber from LAX to the most magical place on earth, Disneyland? You’re not alone! Disneyland is one of the most popular tourist destinations in California, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is one of the busiest airports in the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sdvoice.info

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture

Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

New Coastal Home with Traditional Elements and Curb Appeal

This newly-built urban cottage in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California makes the most of a narrow lot. The East-coast-inspired house features a front patio, side courtyard and rooftop deck with views of the ocean and hillside beyond. The 3,353 sq. ft. home was designed by Brandon Architects. The exterior...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California)

Lately, Long Beach is getting the recognition it’s deserved for so long as one of the best cities in California. You are reading: Top 10 things to do in long beach | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California) It’s not hard to see why,...
LONG BEACH, CA

