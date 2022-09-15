Read full article on original website
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Orange County Business Journal
Impact Properties Helps Sellers Leaving California
Like many other residential brokerages, Placentia-based Impact Properties saw its business boom during the pandemic, a result of homebuyers seeking a new place to live following shelter-in-place orders. Not too many local firms saw quite the jump as Impact, which more than tripled its revenue in the past two years...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
foxla.com
Southern California man in Mexico feels massive earthquake
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Mexican Pacific coast Monday. One Southern California man was in Puerto Vallarta when it happened.
Santa Ana rent soars to $2,770 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 20 percent in one year
Real estate in Santa Ana is among the highest in the nation, with the typical home price coming in at over $788,000, according to real estate platform Zillow. That represents an increase of 12.3 percent in the last year.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Southern California for Retirement
Southern California has five counties including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino. The border between Mexico and the United States lies on the southern border of the state. Southern California is famously known for Hollywood but is also home to the Walt Disney Company headquarters, Sony Pictures, and Warner Brothers. Though the area may seem all glitz and glitter, there are several smaller towns in the suburbs of southern California that make for great retirement living. Let’s look at some of the best!
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
How Much Is an Uber From LAX to Disneyland?
Wondering how much it will cost to take an Uber from LAX to the most magical place on earth, Disneyland? You’re not alone! Disneyland is one of the most popular tourist destinations in California, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is one of the busiest airports in the world.
sdvoice.info
California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs
Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California milkshake is among ‘most outrageous’ in US. It’s loaded with treats
California has one of the “most outrageous” shakes in the country — and it’s perfect for sweet treat lovers, Yelp says. Big D’s Burgers in Whittier is known for its massive and decadent milkshakes among Yelp reviewers. And now Yelp has recognized it as one...
idesignarch.com
New Coastal Home with Traditional Elements and Curb Appeal
This newly-built urban cottage in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California makes the most of a narrow lot. The East-coast-inspired house features a front patio, side courtyard and rooftop deck with views of the ocean and hillside beyond. The 3,353 sq. ft. home was designed by Brandon Architects. The exterior...
kgoradio.com
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California)
Lately, Long Beach is getting the recognition it’s deserved for so long as one of the best cities in California. You are reading: Top 10 things to do in long beach | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California) It’s not hard to see why,...
