Courthouse News Service
Kentucky foster families that take in relatives are not entitled to benefits, panel rules
CINCINNATI (CN) — The commonwealth of Kentucky does not have "placement and care responsibility" over foster children put in the care of their relatives, and so the foster families are not entitled to maintenance payments under federal law, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Friday. The decision affirmed a federal...
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
theasburycollegian.com
Former state trooper and coroner convicted of weapons theft
A former Kentucky state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons from state police. The verdict was announced Aug. 31. According to evidence presented at trial, former Georgetown State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford, 58, conspired with former Kentucky coroner John Goble, 68, and state police armorer Mitch Harris to misappropriate 21 guns from the state police’s possession. According to the Department of Justice’s online records, these included 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.
Kentucky to receive federal funds for electric vehicle corridor
Kentucky is on a path to continue building up its infrastructure for electric vehicles.
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his record Thursday on a host of challenges — the pandemic, high consumer prices, crime and drug deaths — that are sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
WLKY.com
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
lakercountry.com
State issues advisory regarding dangerous chemicals in fish from KY waterways
An advisory has been issued by state regulators for people to consider limiting how much fish they eat from Kentucky lakes and rivers, including Lake Cumberland, due to contamination by chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues. For years there have been advisories on limiting fish consumption because of...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Northern Kentucky
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along westbound I-275 at State Route 9 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Friday evening. Click the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky native will kick off Louisville Orchestra's 85th season in this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra will kick off its 2022-23 season by featuring violinist and Kentucky native Tessa Lark. Hailing from Richmond, Kentucky, Lark currently lives in New York City, but her sound is heavily influenced by her folk and bluegrass roots. Her music will be paired with...
'Crickets': Kentucky Child Welfare Oversight Board questions CHFS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers questioned the speed of which Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is implementing new changes on Wednesday. Senator Julie Raque Adams said the Child Welfare and Oversight and Advisory Committee should have seen some movement by now, and said it reflects the state of CHFS.
