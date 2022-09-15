Earlier this week, Sony Music Nashville/Villa 40 rising star Tyler Booth announced his first ever headline tour, the Country Gang Tour, kicking off at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on October 26th. Reid Haughton, Jordan Rowe, and Whey Jennings will open select dates. Tickets are on sale now at TylerBoothMusic.com.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO