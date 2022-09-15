Welcome Home to Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Berkeley! The Space Welcomes you in with New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen! The Kitchen Boasts New White Shaker Style Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances! Continue into the Two Spacious Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space and New Carpeting! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment offers Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (10 & 28)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). Additional Annual Non-Refundable Pet Deposit of $365 required for 1 Dog. No cats. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.

BERKELEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO