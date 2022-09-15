ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blockclubchicago.org

New Bar At 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck Features Cocktails Inspired By Chicago Neighborhoods

DOWNTOWN — A new lounge near the top of the former John Hancock Center allows people to grab a drink 1,000 feet above the city. CloudBar, a $2 million lounge on the building’s 94th floor at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, features food and drink options from local businesses, including Moody Tongue Brewery, Revolution Brewing, Kikwetu Coffee Company and Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club. The concept was created by Gettys Group, a local design firm.
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef

We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
blockclubchicago.org

‘Nostalgia For My Island’ Puerto Rican Art Collection Coming To Humboldt Park Museum Next Week

HUMBOLDT PARK — A Puerto Rican art collection is coming to the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture. The Humboldt Part museum, 3015 W. Division St., is partnering with Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico to bring the island’s art to Chicago. It’s part of the Museo de Arte de Ponce’s “efforts to make its collection accessible, especially to the Puerto Rican diaspora,” according to a news release.
blockclubchicago.org

Couple Opens Fad2Fresh Vintage Shop In Andersonville To Share Their Thrifting Finds

ANDERSONVILLE — A new shop is bringing a “vintage time machine” to Andersonville. Alex Jones and her girlfriend, Abigail Millner, opened Fad2Fresh, 5653 N. Ashland Ave., over the weekend. The business is a way to express their shared love of thrifting, music, movies and nostalgia, they said, and it’s stocked full of their best vintage finds from the ’30s to the early 2000s.
blockclubchicago.org

Englewood’s Whole Foods Market Could Have New Grocer Announced ‘In The Next 30 Days’

ENGLEWOOD — A new grocer is expected to move into the Englewood Whole Foods Market when it closes this fall — and an announcement about who it could be is coming soon. The Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St. will close Nov. 13. Employees received a 60-day notice Tuesday and were told they could transfer to other Whole Foods locations in Chicago, a store supervisor said.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
wgnradio.com

Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World

Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
bhhschicago.com

5629 Saint Charles Road #205

Welcome Home to Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Berkeley! The Space Welcomes you in with New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen! The Kitchen Boasts New White Shaker Style Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances! Continue into the Two Spacious Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space and New Carpeting! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment offers Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (10 & 28)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). Additional Annual Non-Refundable Pet Deposit of $365 required for 1 Dog. No cats. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
wgnradio.com

Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour

John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
