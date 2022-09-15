Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Nate Yarnell Making First Pitt Start Against Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mi. –Nate Yarnell will start for Pitt against Western Michigan tonight, earning the starting nod over Dartmouth transfer Derek Kyler and a seemingly not-yet healthy Kedon Slovis. Yarnell, Slovis and Kyler all warmed up before the game, but Yarnell took a majority of the first team reps during...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Travel Roster Report: No Hammond, Patti, Drexel, Danielson Against WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mi. — Pitt’s first travel roster of the season has been released, and while a few key names made the trip to Kalamazoo, a few more didn’t make the trip from Pittsburgh. Nick Patti did not make the trip to Western Michigan this week, leaving the...
For Pitt, Bounce Back Games Come Best Served as Revenge
The Pitt Panthers have a special grin thinking about quieting a Western Michigan crowd.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 16
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Players to Watch When Western Michigan Takes On Pitt
Corey Crooms — WR Skyy Moore isn’t around anymore, which is good news for Pitt defensive backs, but Crooms isn’t a bad bet to continue Western Michigan’s run of producing NFL wide receivers. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound wideout has produced a modest 143 yards and a touchdown...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette has reason to celebrate after rout of Frazier
The WPIAL’s winningest football program hasn’t had much to celebrate since claiming its 10th WPIAL championship and reaching the PIAA final in 2020. The Jeannette Jayhawks have won twice since falling to Steelton-Highspire in Hershey in the Class A final that year. On Friday night, Jeannette notched its...
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Offers JuCo Guard Mozae Downing-Rivers
This week, Duquesne offered a top freshman junior college guard by the name of Mozae Downing-Rivers. Downing-Rivers, a 6-foot-6 point guard, plays for Barton College (Kansas). This fall, he has received offers from Northwestern State and Duquesne. Prior to his junior college days, he shined at Free State High School in Lawrence, Kansas, winning 76 games across his four-year career and breaking ‘every’ assist record at the school, according to the program.
Swin Cash brings McKeesport girls basketball team to Hall of Fame induction ceremony
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- WNBA star and McKeesport native Swin Cash was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday night and invited her alma mater's girls basketball team as her guests of honor.Cash is a two-time NCAA champion, three-time WNBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was one of 13 inductees this year.The McKeesport Area High School girls basketball team was invited as guests for the ceremony that was held in Massachusetts.In her speech, Cash stressed the important of the next generation of players to advance the game forward."I'm sitting amongst the greatest in this room and hopeful for the next generation of ballers and social responsibility to bring this whole world along with them," Cash said.Cash is currently serving as the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans.
CBS Sports
Watch Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Cruce Brookins Scores 4 TDs as Steel Valley Routs Imani, 56-6
MUNHALL, Pa. — It did not take long for the matchup between Steel Valley (3-0) and Imani Christian Academy (2-2) to turn into a highlight tape for the Ironmen star quarterback Cruce Brookins. Brookins put up four touchdowns on four rushes in the first half, and Steel Valley dominated Imani 56-6. On the second play of the game, the Steel Valley defense swarmed David Davis, who fumbled. Steel Valley took over, and 13 yards later Brookins was in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game on his first rush attempt of the game.
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Three
Franklin Regional 16 Gateway 7 (FR: 2-1; GATE: 3-1) WATCH BROADCAST. Keyed by three field goals from Joseph Bayne, the host Panthers stunned Gateway 16-7 in the Class 5A Big East Conference opener for both teams. Bayne connected from 27 yards in the first half, and his field goals from 34 and 22 yards accounted for all of the scoring in the second half. Zach Bewszka posted 29 carries for 142 yards and the only TD for FR, while quarterback Roman Sarnic rushed 28 times for 126 yards. Brad Birch connected with Leonard Sherrod on a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the Gators’ only points.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WestCo Roller Derby team still waiting to hit the rink after 2-year hiatus
Sarah Welch said there was going to be a wonderful group of women from Erie meeting them Saturday at the Mt. Pleasant Sportzone. And Welch couldn’t wait to hit them. Unfortunately, she’ll have to. The 43-year-old Youngwood resident is the captain and team president for WestCo Roller Derby,...
wtae.com
Operation Football: Our featured high school football games for Week 3
PITTSBURGH — We're getting ready for another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 3 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: South Fayette at Peters Township. Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic. New...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County High School Football Week Three Preview
While a handful of teams previously started conference play, the conference ledger starts in earnest this week for the majority of Westmoreland County teams. Additionally, there are several juicy nonconference clashes involving local teams, including a couple of all-Westmoreland battles. Here’s a detailed examination of all of the games involving local teams in Week Three of the WPIAL football season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley to victory
Jakub Pickett caught five passes for a school-record 163 yards and two touchdowns as Quaker Valley earned a 40-22 victory over Seton LaSalle (0-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Western Hills Conference on Friday night. Troy Kozar threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs for...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
Elton John set to rock PNC Park for possible last performance in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PNC Park is about to be the party place in Pittsburgh as Elton John will be taking the stage perhaps for the last time in the Steel City. While he may be 75 years old, he's still on the road and performing.Tonight's show at PNC Park will begin at 8 p.m. and the trucks have already lined up to bring out the stage. Sir Elton will be playing 23 of his greatest hits in what is going to be his third farewell tour here in Pittsburgh.In addition to tonight's concert, Sunday's Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium will make it an all-around busy weekend in the city.The Steelers will welcome the visiting New England Patriots, when it will be the first time that neither Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady will be playing in the game. With all of these weekend happenings added onto what is usually a busy North Shore, and as Pittsburgh Police say they're understaffed, they'll be using all of their specialty resources to fill the gaps.That means you can expect to see more Community Engagement Officers and mounted units helping out in various neighborhoods and to help keep crowds calm this weekend.
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
