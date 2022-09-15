ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis.

Related
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
TENNIS
SkySports

Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News

Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
BBC

Roger Federer retirement a 'sad day' for sport, says rival Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer's decision to retire from tennis is a "sad day" for sport, his great rival Rafael Nadal has said. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Thursday that he would retire after the Laver Cup this month. Only Spain's Nadal, with 22 majors, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
Fox News

Roger Federer's retirement draws reaction on social media: 'You changed the game'

Roger Federer announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the world of competitive tennis after injuries have hampered the last part of his illustrious career. The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend made the revelation in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote he will not be playing in any more ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week.
TENNIS
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
TENNIS
