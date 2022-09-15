Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
A Toppenish School District administrator is suing the district and superintendent for state law violations
TOPPENISH, WA – A Toppenish School District school administrator filed a complaint with the Yakima County Clerk’s office and is now suing the Toppenish school district and John Cerna Sr. for allegedly violating multiple state laws. I had a person who would like to remain anonymous send me...
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
northeastoregonnow.com
Stanfield Educator Named IMESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year
A Stanfield educator is one of 16 teachers who have been selected from across the state of Oregon as 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year. Stanfield School District’s physical education teacher, Travis Reeser, has been named InterMountain ESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Reeser teaches P.E. at Stanfield Secondary School. He wins a $1,000 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year – to be announced in a few weeks.
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 15, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
northeastoregonnow.com
Morrow County Harvest Festival Set for Oct. 1 at SAGE Center
The ninth annual Morrow County Harvest Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman. This year’s free community event will be exclusively outdoors. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a large variety of vendors, activities for children, live music, mule-drawn wagon rides, food, beer and wine, and much more. For more information, visit the SAGE Center’s website or call 541-481-7243.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Oregon political leaders want to revisit huge data center tax breaks
Some of Oregon’s leading political figures want to revisit the state’s lucrative tax breaks for data centers, seeking to ensure small communities get the most out of their deals with wealthy tech companies. None are suggesting doing away with the incentives altogether, and there’s broad agreement that local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Ed Foundation’s Benefit Fun Run & Walk Takes Place Oct. 1
The Hermiston Education Foundation will host the 14th annual Fun Run & Walk benefit on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Riverfront Park. This year’s run will focus on book donations. The entry fee is a minimum $5 donation or books for student supplemental reading. The school with the highest participation will win the coveted Golden Fleet of Feet trophy.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
northeastoregonnow.com
Family Health & Fitness Day to Offer Something for Everyone
Good Shepherd’s Family Health & Fitness Day is just over a week away and will feature a pre-event 5-K fun run, a teddy bear clinic, giveaways, information on community health resources and more. The event will be held at Hermiston High School and goes from 9 a.m. to 1...
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
northeastoregonnow.com
Bulldogs Breeze by Walla Walla
The Hermiston Bulldogs bounced back from last week’s loss to Richland with a 37-19 win over the visiting Walla Walla Blue Devils. The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive on a long pass from Isaac Corey to Landon Shilhanek and followed that up with a first-quarter field goal by Abel Alatorre to take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.
AOL Corp
Pasco 16-year-old crashes at 3 a.m. fleeing WSP trooper. His friends are in the hospital
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
Comments / 0