Boardman, OR

Stanfield Educator Named IMESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year

A Stanfield educator is one of 16 teachers who have been selected from across the state of Oregon as 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year. Stanfield School District’s physical education teacher, Travis Reeser, has been named InterMountain ESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Reeser teaches P.E. at Stanfield Secondary School. He wins a $1,000 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year – to be announced in a few weeks.
STANFIELD, OR
Morrow County Harvest Festival Set for Oct. 1 at SAGE Center

The ninth annual Morrow County Harvest Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman. This year’s free community event will be exclusively outdoors. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a large variety of vendors, activities for children, live music, mule-drawn wagon rides, food, beer and wine, and much more. For more information, visit the SAGE Center’s website or call 541-481-7243.
BOARDMAN, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Ed Foundation’s Benefit Fun Run & Walk Takes Place Oct. 1

The Hermiston Education Foundation will host the 14th annual Fun Run & Walk benefit on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Riverfront Park. This year’s run will focus on book donations. The entry fee is a minimum $5 donation or books for student supplemental reading. The school with the highest participation will win the coveted Golden Fleet of Feet trophy.
HERMISTON, OR
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Family Health & Fitness Day to Offer Something for Everyone

Good Shepherd’s Family Health & Fitness Day is just over a week away and will feature a pre-event 5-K fun run, a teddy bear clinic, giveaways, information on community health resources and more. The event will be held at Hermiston High School and goes from 9 a.m. to 1...
HERMISTON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Bulldogs Breeze by Walla Walla

The Hermiston Bulldogs bounced back from last week’s loss to Richland with a 37-19 win over the visiting Walla Walla Blue Devils. The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive on a long pass from Isaac Corey to Landon Shilhanek and followed that up with a first-quarter field goal by Abel Alatorre to take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.
HERMISTON, OR

