Ozzy Osbourne Will Release More Songs Featuring Taylor Hawkins

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and producer Andrew Watt employed late- Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on more tracks than those that appear on Ozzy's Patient Number 9 album, which arrived last week.

Hawkins is featured on three tracks that appear on the final version of the album. He is also listed as a co-writer on those songs.

"There's a bunch of other stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that's going to be used for another thing," Watt told Rolling Stone .

Hawkins was one of two drummers used on Patient Number 9 , the other being Red Hot Chili Peppers ' Chad Smith , who also performed on Ozzy's previous album.

Patient Number 9 is stacked with special guest co-writers and performers, including Eric Clapton , Jeff Beck , Tony Iommi , Zakk Wylde , Mike McCready , Robert Trujillo , Duff McKagan , Chris Chaney and others.

