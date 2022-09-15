ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Akers was surprised by Week 1 role, will learn from Sean McVay's request for more urgency

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juiEK_0hwaY7vi00

Cam Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starting running back this season. Now more than a year removed from his torn Achilles, Akers seemed poised for a big year in Los Angeles’ offense.

He couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start in Week 1, however, playing just 12 snaps and getting only three touches for zero yards.

While fans were surprised by Akers’ limited role, so was the running back himself. He didn’t expect to get so few opportunities, but he’s going to learn from it and try to increase his sense of urgency at the request of Sean McVay.

“If Coach don’t think I’m being urgent enough, just be more urgent,” Akers said via the Associated Press. “That’s what it came down to. … Whatever Coach says, man, I’m going to take it in and learn from it. Whatever you want to say, I’m going to take it and learn from it and go from there, whether I think it’s right or not. Maybe I’m not always right, you know?”

The day after the Rams’ loss to the Bills, McVay said Akers needed to show more urgency and maximize his opportunities, pointing to his play without the ball in his hands, too. This likely comes down to his play in practice, not necessarily the opener.

“Probably more so in practice, I would think,” Akers said, via ESPN. “Not in a game, obviously, because that was the first game. Probably practice.”

We’ll see what kind of role McVay has planned for Akers in Week 2 against the Falcons, but it’s hard to imagine him getting the lion’s share of touches over Darrell Henderson Jr. For fantasy owners, this could be a week-to-week thing between Akers and Henderson, so it’ll require some patience moving forward.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Bills#American Football#The Associated Press#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 2 loss

The Chicago Bears (1-1) suffered a brutal 27-10 defeat to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), which raised a lot of questions for the Bears heading into the remainder of the season. After an impressive first offensive series and the defense getting after Aaron Rodgers, the Bears held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. Unfortunately, Chicago was outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters of action, where it was a messy affair across the board.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter blasts Colts in lifeless loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot. The lifeless performance of the 2022 Colts continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers climb in USA TODAY power rankings thanks to capable backup QB

Typically when a team loses their starting quarterback in Week 2 it means their season is over. The 49ers have experienced this a couple times in the Kyle Shanahan era, which is part of the reason they kept Jimmy Garoppolo in the building even as they turned the keys to the offense over to Trey Lance. Keeping Garoppolo helped the 49ers secure a win over the Seahawks, and pushed San Francisco back up to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Week 3 power rankings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy