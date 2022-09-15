Read full article on original website
King Soopers shooting victim honored
Teri Leiker was known as the friendliest face at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder. The organization that helped her get to work every day is keeping her memory alive. Katie Orth reports.
Old Town shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized overnight after being shot multiple times near Fort Collins.
Highway 7 in Thornton closed due to crash, cyclist hospitalized
A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has resulted in the extended closure if Highway 7 at Colorado Boulevard.
Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested
DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
Burglary suspect arrested in Fort Collins after barricade situation
Fort Collins Police say a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment on Friday morning is in custody.
3 dead after mid-air collision involving 2 planes in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead.
Police car hit by train in Weld County
A train crashed into a police car, in Weld County, seriously hurting a suspect in the backseat. Man wanted in connection to Golden housefire turns …. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat. Dad of baby rescued from stolen car thanks rescuers. 67-year-old college grad named Hero of...
Man accused of 'forcibly fondling' 2 girls
A man accused of child sexual assault incidents in Denver and Aurora has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said. Rogelio Mares reports.
Possibly armed man barricaded in Fort Collins
The incident is being handled by Fort Collins police. EPA downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health. Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire. Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty.
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
Suspect in custody after investigation into a possible meth lab
Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.
Mean Streets: My Close Call With a Crazy Driver
On September 14, I was headed home from work on my electric bike when I had my worst experience yet cycling in Denver. Commuting from the Westword office at 1280 Lincoln Street to my apartment in Uptown, I was traveling north on Pennsylvania Street between 16th and 17th avenues around 5:20 p.m. when a driver behind me revved his car's engine and zoomed past, coming very close to me.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County
Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car. The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.
Threats of violence trigger search of Superior home
Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on Thursday after receiving what they described as a credible tip concerning a man who allegedly made threats online.
Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – October 8th
Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419. Westminster Police Department, 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is...
Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway
A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat
A Platteville Police Department vehicle was hit by a train, seriously hurting a suspect in the backseat. Greg Nieto reports from the scene.
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
