Boulder County, CO

KDVR.com

King Soopers shooting victim honored

Teri Leiker was known as the friendliest face at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder. The organization that helped her get to work every day is keeping her memory alive. Katie Orth reports.
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Possibly armed man barricaded in Fort Collins

The incident is being handled by Fort Collins police. EPA downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health. Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire. Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in custody after investigation into a possible meth lab

Denver police say one person is in custody after investigators and HAZMAT units responded to an apartment in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Streets were blocked off around the 5300 block of East Asbury Ave, and people were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.Jackie Johnson and her daughter were separated for several hours due to the police activity. They have lived in the apartment building for five years and were not surprised by the police response. "I live in this building, and I know that there's a lot of in and out all times of the day. It's been pretty crazy. We had to call the fire department . And I'm glad somebody finally did something about this and we won't have to live around this any more because it's crazy when you can't feel safe in your own home," Johnson told CBS4. Residents may be out of their homes due to the toxicity of the chemicals used to make meth.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Mean Streets: My Close Call With a Crazy Driver

On September 14, I was headed home from work on my electric bike when I had my worst experience yet cycling in Denver. Commuting from the Westword office at 1280 Lincoln Street to my apartment in Uptown, I was traveling north on Pennsylvania Street between 16th and 17th avenues around 5:20 p.m. when a driver behind me revved his car's engine and zoomed past, coming very close to me.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County

Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car. The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.  
PLATTEVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High

Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – October 8th

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419. Westminster Police Department, 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
BOULDER, CO

