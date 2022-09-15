ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsburg, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Pink is today, parade is tomorrow

PENDLETON – Today (Thursday) is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day at the Pendleton Round-Up. Friday, meanwhile, sees the world-famous Westward Ho! Parade beginning at 10 a.m. leaving around Pendleton City Hall on Southwest Dorion Avenue. The parade happens every year, but Police Chief Chuck Byram said that every...
PENDLETON, OR
Big Country News

Coug Flyover: The Day Coug Pride Filled the Sky

PULLMAN - Nearly one month ago, Mark Showalter charted a course for crimson and gray glory. On August 20, 2022, the Tri-Cities business owner and Washington State University alum boarded his Cessna and flew a path of the university’s cougar head logo over the Palouse. It wasn’t visible from...
PALOUSE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Text to 911 is now available in Benton, Franklin counties

RICHLAND, WA – Text to 911 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties through the Southeast Communications Center. Callers in the area can now send a text message to 911 in an emergency. This service officially launched on Sept. 11. Text to 911 provides another method of contact...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
#Parks And Recreation
marinelink.com

Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System

It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
LEWISTON, ID
NEWStalk 870

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of fires closes Highway 730 near Umatilla

UMATILLA, Ore. - UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 3:33 p.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 says when crews arrived, they found two fires burning along HWY730. More crews were asked to help with a brush fire off Devore Rd. Between the two, a total of 500 acres burned along HWY 730....
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
WALLA WALLA, WA
tigerdroppings.com

Commanders Tried Selling Mugs With Outline Of Washington State Behind Team Logo

As if the Washington Commanders weren't already a joke, the team is trying to sell a mug that features an outline of Washington state... The mugs were being sold by a team truck just outside the stadium. They featured the "W" logo in front of an outline of Washington state. The Commanders' field is located in Maryland, but the Washington in front of their name refers to D.C., not Washington state.
PULLMAN, WA

