Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pink is today, parade is tomorrow
PENDLETON – Today (Thursday) is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day at the Pendleton Round-Up. Friday, meanwhile, sees the world-famous Westward Ho! Parade beginning at 10 a.m. leaving around Pendleton City Hall on Southwest Dorion Avenue. The parade happens every year, but Police Chief Chuck Byram said that every...
Get some ‘home inspo’ at the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Maybe you’re in the market for a new home, or looking for some renovation for your current home – if that’s the case Jeff Losey said the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend is the place to be. “I am the type...
Coug Flyover: The Day Coug Pride Filled the Sky
PULLMAN - Nearly one month ago, Mark Showalter charted a course for crimson and gray glory. On August 20, 2022, the Tri-Cities business owner and Washington State University alum boarded his Cessna and flew a path of the university’s cougar head logo over the Palouse. It wasn’t visible from...
Foodies set to re-open from fire at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex
KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than half a year after a massive blaze destroyed several businesses in Historic Downtown Kennewick, the iconic ‘Foodies‘ restaurant is returning in a new form at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex. According to a spokesperson for the City of Kennewick, the space at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Text to 911 is now available in Benton, Franklin counties
RICHLAND, WA – Text to 911 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties through the Southeast Communications Center. Callers in the area can now send a text message to 911 in an emergency. This service officially launched on Sept. 11. Text to 911 provides another method of contact...
ifiberone.com
OIC of Washington offering help with heating bills, rent for Grant and Adams County residents
MOSES LAKE - Residents in both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter with utility bills and rent. Help is offered through the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC of Washington. Winter registration opens on Oct. 1 to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Applicants can quality for up to $1,000 in assistance.
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
nbcrightnow.com
Series of fires closes Highway 730 near Umatilla
UMATILLA, Ore. - UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 3:33 p.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 says when crews arrived, they found two fires burning along HWY730. More crews were asked to help with a brush fire off Devore Rd. Between the two, a total of 500 acres burned along HWY 730....
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral
It shows about a half-dozen students kicking a teen in the head and torso.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
nbcrightnow.com
Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
tigerdroppings.com
Commanders Tried Selling Mugs With Outline Of Washington State Behind Team Logo
As if the Washington Commanders weren't already a joke, the team is trying to sell a mug that features an outline of Washington state... The mugs were being sold by a team truck just outside the stadium. They featured the "W" logo in front of an outline of Washington state. The Commanders' field is located in Maryland, but the Washington in front of their name refers to D.C., not Washington state.
Evacuations Ordered in Umatilla County after Wildfire There
(Hermiston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Fire District One says they had to shut down U.S. Highway 730 from McNary to Hat Rock due to four wildfires totaling roughly 100-acres that forced the evacuation of a campground and two homes Wednesday afternoon. This broke out at 1:10pm. No reports of any injuries.
Comments / 0