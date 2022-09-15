As if the Washington Commanders weren't already a joke, the team is trying to sell a mug that features an outline of Washington state... The mugs were being sold by a team truck just outside the stadium. They featured the "W" logo in front of an outline of Washington state. The Commanders' field is located in Maryland, but the Washington in front of their name refers to D.C., not Washington state.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO