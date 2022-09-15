Experienced scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is set to be the highest-profile omission from England’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.Simon Middleton names his 32-player Red Roses selection on Tuesday morning, though The Independent understands that players were informed on Thursday night if they have been included.Hunt, who has won 60 caps and was a World Cup winner in 2014, is due to be the most surprising player left out from the travelling party, having appeared likely to be included after returning to international duty during the Women’s Six Nations.Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer are...

RUGBY ・ 17 HOURS AGO