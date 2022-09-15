Read full article on original website
Jos Buttler vows to ‘raise spirits’ of Pakistan as England return after 17 years
After 17 years away, England were welcomed back to Pakistan with a flurry of warm applause for their captain, Jos Buttler, as he spoke about the floods that have devastated the country in recent months. “We know the tough times that the people of Pakistan are facing with the floods,”...
Cricket-England players had 'no issues' with Hales call-up: Buttler
Sept 16 (Reuters) - England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said players had no issues with the inclusion of Alex Hales in the Twenty20 World Cup squad after the batsman received his first call-up since being dropped from the squad in 2019.
EXCLUSIVE: A failed drugs test meant T20 ace Alex Hales was shunned by England for three years… now, after that 'extremely painful' exile, he is out to make up for lost time
Alex Hales resumed his England career this week accepting no one is to blame but himself for the three-and-a-half year chunk that has been taken out of it. Hales, 33, was axed at the start of the 2019 summer after neglecting to disclose he had failed two recreational drugs tests, a decision that led to then captain Eoin Morgan claiming he had 'shown a complete disregard' for team values.
BBC
SA20: JP Duminy and Simon Katich to coach franchises in inaugural tournament
Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and Australian Simon Katich have been announced as head coaches of franchises in the new SA20 competition. Duminy, who played 326 times for the Proteas across all formats, will take charge of Paarl Royals. Katich, who has previously coached Indian Premier League (IPL) sides...
SkySports
England Women: Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn first call-ups to ODI squad for India series
Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been rewarded for their fine T20 form with first call-ups to England Women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India. Capsey, 18, and Kemp, 17, have settled into international cricket seamlessly, with both teenagers starring in the T20 series against a talented India side.
BBC
Sam Underhill: Bath flanker to miss England's autumn internationals after shoulder surgery
Bath's Sam Underhill will miss England's autumn internationals after having shoulder surgery. The flanker will be out for 12 weeks and miss the games with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion during England's second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane...
Natasha Hunt set to be highest profile omission from England squad for Rugby World Cup
Experienced scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is set to be the highest-profile omission from England’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.Simon Middleton names his 32-player Red Roses selection on Tuesday morning, though The Independent understands that players were informed on Thursday night if they have been included.Hunt, who has won 60 caps and was a World Cup winner in 2014, is due to be the most surprising player left out from the travelling party, having appeared likely to be included after returning to international duty during the Women’s Six Nations.Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer are...
SkySports
Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
Injured Fakhar Zaman misses out on T20 World Cup
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Injured Fakhar Zaman missed out on Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and was replaced by uncapped Shan Masood on Thursday. Fakhar damaged his knee while fielding during the Asia Cup final last Sunday against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates, and will also miss the seven-match T20 home series against England starting next week.
Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team. Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.
Cricket-Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians' Cape Town team
MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mumbai Indians said on Thursday that former Australia batter Simon Katich has been named the head coach of their Cape Town franchise in the new T20 league in South Africa.
BBC
Asad Rauf: Former international umpire dies aged 66
Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013. Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire...
BBC
Umesh Yadav: India fast bowler to miss Middlesex run-in with thigh injury
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will miss Middlesex's final two County Championship games with a thigh injury. The 34-year-old was scheduled to return for the county's penultimate four-day match at Leicestershire after rehab on the problem in India. Middlesex are second in Division Two after a thumping win over Glamorgan...
Channel Nine 'in crisis talks' with Shane Warne's family over 'beyond disrespectful' telemovie about the cricket legend's tumultuous life
Channel Nine has entered 'crisis' talks over a new Shane Warne telemovie, after the cricketing legend's family spoke out against the 'disrespectful' project. Warne's former manager James Erskine met with the network's director of television Michael Healy and head of drama Andy Ryan on Thursday on behalf of the family, The Herald Sun reported on Friday.
