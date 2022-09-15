ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

“Now he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts” ‘Brett Favre girl’ Jennifer Sterger comments on the ongoing welfare fund scandal involving the former QB

By Aamir Jethwa
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 153

J M C
5d ago

Well now Mr. ex Green Bay quarterback how does it feel when from now on your name will be Mud? Enjoy life while you can because it's going to be a very rough ride trying to explain how innocent you are! lol

Reply(3)
41
judy van coevering
4d ago

DISGUSTING.... the entitlement and greed shown are just beyond.... no character and no morals.... stealing from those who need it most.....

Reply
24
Keith Mims
4d ago

When someone shows you who they are believe them. It doesn't matter how much money or fame they may have!

Reply(1)
32
Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Quarterback's Wife Calls Out "Thirsty Women"

The wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has a message for some of his social media followers. Grete Griffin took to TikTok and called out unnamed women who have slid into her husband's direct messages without realizing she sees their advances. “Thirsty women in my husbands DM’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is not having a fun Sunday afternoon. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has really struggled with the New Orleans Saints defense since arriving in the NFC South. This is especially true on Sunday afternoon. The Saints held the Bucs to zero points in the first half of...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
E! News

Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions. The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup

Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Trolls Brett Favre: NFL World Reacts

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is currently involved in a Mississippi welfare scandal. A report surfaced this month that showed Favre having conversations with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and several others. Per the lawsuit, they were trying to build a volleyball facility for Southern Mississippi. The money that Bryant...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Bryant
The Spun

NFL Team Doctor Reportedly Being Sued By Former Quarterback

As the Los Angeles Chargers face an injury to their current star quarterback, a former starting signal-caller is suing the team doctor. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tyrod has filed a lawsuit against David S. Gazzaniga and the practice he runs, the Newport Orthopedic Institute, for medical malpractice. Tyrod, who...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Outburst Video

There always seems to be an incident with a tablet when Tom Brady plays the New Orleans Saints. Brady broke a tablet during a meeting with them last season and then broke another during Sunday's contest. It came during the first half when the Buccaneers' offense was struggling. At the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#The New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy