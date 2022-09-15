“Now he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts” ‘Brett Favre girl’ Jennifer Sterger comments on the ongoing welfare fund scandal involving the former QB

Read full article on original website
J M C
5d ago
Well now Mr. ex Green Bay quarterback how does it feel when from now on your name will be Mud? Enjoy life while you can because it's going to be a very rough ride trying to explain how innocent you are! lol
judy van coevering
4d ago
DISGUSTING.... the entitlement and greed shown are just beyond.... no character and no morals.... stealing from those who need it most.....
Keith Mims
4d ago
When someone shows you who they are believe them. It doesn't matter how much money or fame they may have!
