“Now he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts” ‘Brett Favre girl’ Jennifer Sterger comments on the ongoing welfare fund scandal involving the former QB

Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO