Baker County, OR

mybasin.com

Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon

Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Addressing Youth Substance Abuse in the La Grande School District

LA GRANDE – Substance abuse comes in many different forms and can involve many different age groups. Curiosity, peer pressure and even apathy toward one’s own health can also quickly foster addictive habits among youth. La Grande School Resource Officer Justin Hernandez has a front row seat to ongoing substance abuse patterns in the district and is taking steps to address addiction and unhealthy habits in the classroom.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Upcoming MERA Owsley Canyon Trailhead Closure

UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Public Works) Attention Mt Emily Recreation Area Users: Due to public safety concerns, beginning Monday, September 19th Owsley Canyon Trailhead will be closed to all users due to logging in the non-motorized section of MERA. This area will be closed for the duration of the logging project. Igo Lane and Fox Hill will remain open to access MERA. Thank you for understanding and cooperation.
UNION COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

BHS Senior Lucas Metz Earns National Rural and Small-Town Award

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City School District) Lucas Metz, a senior at Baker High School (BHS), has earned the National Rural and Small-Town Award (NRSTA) from the College Board National Recognition Program. “I am so proud of Lucas,” said BHS Principal Skye Flanagan. “He’s smart, hard-working,...
BAKER CITY, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR

