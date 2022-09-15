The Jan. 6 Committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has just released walkie-talkie app recordings among Oath Keepers inside the building and “others who were sharing intelligence from elsewhere.” The messages underscore the violent aims of the group as the halls of Congress were overrun. The voices on the recording delight in hearing the news that Congress members were fleeing for their lives as rioters inspired by then president Trump breached the Capitol. “There’s no safe place in the United States for any of these motherfuckers right now,” says one man with a gravelly voice. The same man suggests...

