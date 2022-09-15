Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for a short drive north to Portland's Providence Park to host the Montana State Bobcats. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
North Clackamas County high school sports: Scores and schedules, Sept. 12-17
Don't miss out on any of the high school sports action taking place around Clackamas County this week! MONDAY, SEPT. 12 Volleyball Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) West Linn 3, Lakeridge 1 (25-16, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15) Oregon City 3, St. Mary's 0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7) Boys soccer Lake Oswego 4, Sherwood 3 Nelson 1, Sprague 1 Girls Soccer Jesuit 2, Lake Oswego 0 North Eugene 2, Nelson 0 TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 Volleyball Nelson 3, Reynolds 0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8) Wilsonville 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-12) Putnam...
Oregon State cruises to 68-28 win over Montana State
Oregon State steadily built a 34-14 halftime lead against Montana State on the strength of a big passing night from
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five UNC basketball players named to NABC honors court
The UNC basketball program achieved a lot last season while on the court and making their Final Four run under Hubert Davis. But they also achieved off the court, which is just as important. Five Tar Heels were named recipients of the 2021-22 NABC Honors Court this past week, as they represent outstanding achievements in the classroom for men’s basketball student-athletes. The five Tar Heels that were selected were Armando Bacot , Duwe Farris, Justin McKoy, Rob Landry and Jackson Watkins. To qualify, basketball teams must complete the 2021-22 year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The court honors those who had a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Yakima Herald Republic
Chelan chasing Festival history, but West Valley owns the SunDome
Having enjoyed considerable success in Yakima with back-to-back state volleyball championships, Chelan would like to add another prize by becoming the first Class 1A school to win the SunDome Volleyball Festival’s big-school tournament on Saturday. But to do that the Goats could very well have to overcome the Festival...
Fourth-quarter surge leads Maryland to win over SMU
Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns as Maryland staged a fourth-quarter rally to edge SMU 34-27 on
White, defense lead No. 16 NC State past Texas Tech 27-14
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried No. 16 North Carolina State past Texas Tech, 27-14 on Saturday night. Facing the Bowl Subdivision’s top passing offense, N.C. State’s veteran defense harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster. The highlight was White’s fourth-down pick of Smith’s overthrown second-quarter ball, with White taking the interception down the left side with three teammates sprinting to escort him all the way to the end zone. White also...
RELATED PEOPLE
Five keys to the game: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 25 Oregon's contest with No. 12 BYU (2-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars arrive in Eugene with all sorts of momentum. A home win over a top 10 a week ago will do that for most teams. The program hopes to make it two straight wins over ranked teams after knocking off No. 9 Baylor in double-overtime last week.
Comments / 0