SB Nation
Newcastle release official 25-man squad for first-half of Premier League season
Already in the middle of September and about to host Bournemouth for the Premier League’s Matchday 8 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season covering the August-to-December span, both months included. It’s been six games played in seven match...
Liverpool embracing ‘history and expectation’ on return to Women’s Super League
Niamh Fahey is determined to lead Liverpool to a revival of their Women’s Super League glory days.The Reds were WSL pioneers when, in 2013, they became the first side in the two-year-old competition to start training full-time.It paid off immediately, luring the likes of Lioness Fara Williams, now England’s most-capped women’s or men’s player, to Matt Beard’s fold en route to back-to-back titles.But by 2020 others had caught up, Liverpool’s fortunes had turned, and the WSL founding members – still one of just four teams ever crowned league winners – were relegated to the Championship.“It’s Liverpool Football Club, and it...
Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
SB Nation
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
MLS・
Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal
The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford Called Up to England Under 21's Squad
Manchester City's James Trafford, who is currently out on a season-long loan to Bolton Wanderers, has been selected by Lee Carsley for Englands under 21s squad
NBC Sports
Wolves vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Wolves vs Manchester City: The two-time defending Premier League champions will try to extend their unbeaten start to seven games when they visit Molineux Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The sky is truly the limit for Man City this season,...
Ex-Tottenham star Danny Rose closing in on return to football with shock free transfer to AEK Athens after Watford exit
DANNY ROSE is close to signing for Greek side AEK Athens. The former England international, 32, has been a free agent since leaving Watford at the beginning of September, having made just nine appearances for the Hornets. But he is now on the verge of signing for AEK Athens after...
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers vows 'to fight on' - but can he survive?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers plans to "fight on", admitting he understands the scrutiny on his job - but can he turn it around?. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games - their worst start since 1983 - following Saturday's 6-2 rout at Tottenham.
Is Silkeborg vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League clash
For the second time in this season’s Europa Conference League, West Ham face Danish opposition as they travel to square off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.The Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate despite a decent display from their opponents in the first leg at London Stadium - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.In the first game of the group stage, West Ham were made to work hard as they had to come from behind to beat Romanian outfit FCSB 3-1 but that could prove to be...
BBC
Liverpool and Newcastle coaches fined and banned over touchline incident
Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle head of performance Daniel Hodges have been fined and banned by the Football Association after an incident in the Reds' 2-1 win. Members of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner on 31 August. Achterberg has been fined £7,000, while Hodges...
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Nottingham Forest squandered a lead for the second successive Premier League game as they slipped to a 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League.Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest the perfect start when he headed them in front after 11 minutes from a Ryan Yates corner, but Fulham struck three times in six minutes early in the second half to turn the match on its head.Tosin Adarabioyo headed the equaliser in the 54th minute from a Willian cross and three minutes later Joao Palhinha found the top corner with a superb left-footed effort. Forest were at sixes and sevens and Fulham scored again when Harrison Reed fired home from a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross.Lewis O’Brien gave Forest hope with a 77th-minute effort but Steve Cooper’s side could not salvage a point.
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Molineux Last season Wolves 1-5 Manchester City. Referee Anthony Taylor This season G5 Y17 R2 3.80 cards/game. Subs from Sarkic, Søndergaard, Campbell, Smith, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, B Traoré, Hwang, A Traoré, Guedes, Semedo. Doubtful Costa (match fitness) Injured Chiquinho (knee, Apr),...
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw
Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
SB Nation
Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will aim to pick up their first Europa League win of the campaign when they make the trip to face Moldovan powerhouses Sheriff Tiraspol in Thursday’s Group E contest at the Zimbru Stadium. The Red Devils went down 1-0 to Real Sociedad on matchday one, while their...
BBC
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic want fans 'to be respectful' as Queen's death is marked
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic want fans to be "respectful" when the death of Queen Elizabeth II is marked before Sunday's match against St Mirren. There will be a minute's applause prior to kick-off in Paisley. Uefa has opened proceedings against Celtic after banners about the Royal Family were displayed during...
UEFA・
ESPN
Schalke's Bundesliga return revives Revierderby, arguably the biggest and most genuine rivalry in Germany
In this edition of his column, ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae dissects the organic attraction of the Revierderby, which returns on Saturday (9 a.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN2) after an absence of 18 months. Why Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 speaks for itself. Railway stations are...
MLS・
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs will try to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when the Foxes visit north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Spurs’ unbeaten start in the Premier League remains intact at six games, though, even after...
