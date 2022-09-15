Read full article on original website
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’
For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
Finance is (finally) embracing IT
Leaders explain why CFO-CIO alignment is essential for the future of finance. As the future of finance involves technology, the need for finance-IT alignment continues to be in the spotlight. “I think for far too long, if you start talking about finance and technology to finance people, they will shut...
Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
coingeek.com
Japan utilizes NFTs to reward local authorities for exemplary service
Seven Japanese mayors were given awards for their stellar achievements since assuming office. The awards took the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and were issued primarily to government officials for their role in promoting the digital economies of their cities. The NFTs were Ethereum-based Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) NFTs...
protocol.com
Figma's CEO pledges to 'retain our identity' as users fear the coming Adobe regime
Ollie Barker was on a call with his design team at payroll company Pento when the Adobe-Figma acquisition news broke. At first, Barker thought it was a joke. As the team realized it was real, the mood on the call grew grim. “We joked that we were all going to...
Narwal Introduces Narwal Freo, Furthering Its Commitment to Bringing Flawless Floors to Every Household
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its newest product offering, the Narwal Freo. The brand-new versatile cleaning robot aims to redefine auto-cleaning, creating a pleasing experience for users and greatly facilitating the day-to-day cleaning process. The robot has all settled cleaning modules so customers don’t have to manually switch requirements. It also combines a patented DirtSense and Smart-Swing and a new upgraded Touch LCD station. The Narwal Freo is the only product on the market offering the latter feature, making it smoother and simpler to manipulate the product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005194/en/ Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)
China doubles down on coal as energy crunch bites
China has stepped up spending on coal in the face of extreme weather, a domestic energy crunch and rising global fuel prices -- raising concerns Beijing's policies may hinder the fight against climate change. The independent Climate Action Tracker warns that even the "most binding" climate targets laid out by Beijing would be in line with global warming of between three and four degrees Celsius before the end of the century -- well above the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5C. To meet that goal, it said, China would "need to reduce emissions as early as possible and well before 2030" -- as well as "decrease coal and other fossil fuel consumption at a much faster rate than currently planned".
Tech Vs. Travel: How Innovation is Disrupting One of the World's Oldest Industries
Technology has taken leaps and bounds in the way that we travel. From couchsurfing to luxury holiday home sharing, there’s an answer to every desire, catered to every demand. Online reviews and recommendations increasing travel satisfaction. More people are booking through online means rather than through traditional channels. The idea is that travel will happen from the comfort of one of the 3.0-0 metaverse - part of the metaverse. Bitcoin is the first Bitcoin payment accepted by AirBaltic in 2014.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005172/en/ Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market (Photo: Business Wire)
Key Takeaways From Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit
At Variety‘s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank, which took place in West Hollywood on Thursday, entertainment industry executives and visionaries came together to discuss the growth of technology and how it’s affecting TV, film, gaming, music, digital media and consumer brands. Leaders from brands such as Disney, Universal Television, Mattel, NBA, Twitch, Paramount, Taco Bell and many others took part in panels that highlighted the different ways in which new technology is being implemented in their fields of work. Read on below to see what the entertainment industry’s leading figures had to say about the evolving intersection of...
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/. Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business...
