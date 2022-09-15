“Your world champion by next year” – Michael Chandler expects UFC to offer him title shot after UFC 281

Read full article on original website
Related
Eddie Hearn predicts Jake Paul victory over former UFC champion Anderson Silva
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted that Jake Paul will defeat Anderson Silva when the pair square off in a boxing match in October.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out each man he has fought, while Silva is a former UFC champion with a 3-1 pro boxing record. Silva’s MMA record has been inconsistent in recent years, but the 47-year-old is seen by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The Brazilian’s seven-year run as UFC middleweight champion remains the longest in the history of the company. The corresponding 16-fight...
Muhammad Ali’s grandson signs with MMA promotion PFL
Biaggio Ali-Walsh, a grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has signed for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), one of mixed martial arts’ leading promotions.Ali-Walsh, 24, began training in MMA in 2020, at the renowned Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas. He will make his promotional debut in November on the undercard of the 2022 PFL Championship event.“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the Chicago native said. “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother [Nico] and I continue. “I chose to continue...
MMAmania.com
Georges St-Pierre discusses Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Khamzat Chimaev’s rising stock has taken a big hit following his unforgivable weigh miss at UFC 279 earlier this month. While the undefeated welterweight went on to absolutely destroy Kevin Holland in a makeshift co-main event at UFC 279 it is Khamzat’s incredible weight miss that remains the talking point.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Really Wanted Bivol Rematch, But Hearn Said We Had Contract To Fight Golovkin
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated that he eventually wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol. According to Alvarez, he would’ve boxed Bivol again Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena if not for the contractual commitment he made before he battled Bivol on May 7 to square off against Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time. DAZN committed a massive amount of money in guarantees to Alvarez and Golovkin for them to finally fight again, thus Alvarez will have to try to secure a second shot at Bivol at a later date.
RELATED PEOPLE
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
Canelo Alvarez favored ahead of Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will resume their rivalry with a trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Vitor Belfort Rescheduled To November 19
MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003 will take place on November 19 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, with the rescheduled main event between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Vitor Belfort. The fight was initially scheduled for October 15 in the UK. Rahman said: “I’m really looking forward to fighting...
Boxing Scene
Jermall Charlo's Trainer is Still Hoping For Golovkin vs. Charlo Unification
Spending the better part of his 2022 schedule sequestered on the sidelines wasn't exactly in the plans for Jermall Charlo. The WBC middleweight belt holder and former two-division champion, was originally scheduled to return to the ring this past June, in a homecoming bout against Maciej Sulecki. Yet, in the...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
Video: Did Irene Aldana upkick her way to a title shot at UFC 279?
Two straight wins doesn’t normally put someone into title contention, but there are exceptions to the rule. In the UFC, some divisions are less deep than others, and that might benefit Irene Aldana. Then there’s the memorable way in which she won her second straight fight. Recency bias could play a part, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
Comments / 0