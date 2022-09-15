ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

“To the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you” Tennis great Roger Federer announces his retirement with 20 major titles

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
TENNIS
BBC

Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September

Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Laver Cup#Wimbledon#Swiss#The Swiss Indoors
Benzinga

Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big

Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
The Atlantic

How Will We Remember Roger Federer?

In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
TENNIS
AFP

'God Save the King': world media bows down to retiring Federer

From China to India, and France to the United States, world media hailed Roger Federer as one of the finest sportsmen ever on Friday after the Swiss legend announced he will retire from tennis. It said that the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz, the new US Open champion and world number one at just 19, coupled with Federer's retirement, was a "page-turning moment".
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy