“To the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you” Tennis great Roger Federer announces his retirement with 20 major titles

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
Roger Federer Announces ‘Bittersweet’ Retirement From Tennis: I ‘Know My Body’s Capacities’
The end of an era. Roger Federer announced that he will retire from tennis following his appearance at the Laver Cup later this month. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," the athlete, 41, wrote in an emotional letter shared via […]
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis. CNN’s Patrick Snell looks back at the career of one of tennis’ all time greats.
Tennis, Sports World Reacts to Legend Roger Federer’s Retirement
Athletes and observers around the world paid homage to the superstar as the news broke.
Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, to retire from tennis after next week's Laver Cup
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announces he is retiring from tennis after a multi-year struggle with knee injuries.
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September
Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big
Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
Nadal pays tribute to Federer on Twitter hours after the tennis legend announces his retirement: 'I wish this day would have never come'
"It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world" Nadal wrote on Twitter hours after Federer announced his retirement.
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
Andy Roddick gets the final word on rivalry with Roger Federer: A ‘good time’ to train for Wimbledon
Tennis champion Andy Roddick joked about making an appearance at Wimbledon following longtime rival Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. The tennis world is still reeling from the unexpected announcement that Roger Federer would be retiring from the tennis court at 41 years old. It’s already been a year of historic...
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
How Will We Remember Roger Federer?
In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
'God Save the King': world media bows down to retiring Federer
From China to India, and France to the United States, world media hailed Roger Federer as one of the finest sportsmen ever on Friday after the Swiss legend announced he will retire from tennis. It said that the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz, the new US Open champion and world number one at just 19, coupled with Federer's retirement, was a "page-turning moment".
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
