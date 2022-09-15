Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
A vehicle on fire is blocking several lanes along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along northbound I-75 between I-275 and Union Centre Boulevard has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75, Friday afternoon. The three right lanes...
WLWT 5
Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
Convergence of multiple events in downtown Cincinnati creates navigation worries
CINCINNATI — Even with traffic signs everywhere, Second Street in Cincinnati heading west to east was a ball of confusion for drivers Friday. They had to navigate traffic cones designed to keep cars away from Oktoberfest revelers. The potential for more crisscrossing cars will go up a notch Saturday...
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
WLWT 5
1 hospitalized after four-vehicle crash, fuel spill on NB I-71/75
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE:. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash on I-71/75 in Kenton County, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said there was also clean up that took place because of a fuel spill on the highway. The highway has full...
WLWT 5
USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season
NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Regional Sewer District Announces Treatment Plant Modernization & Expansion
Utility infrastructure investment project will support ongoing growth of Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora and Dearborn County. South Dearborn Regional Sewer District. Image capture: Aug 2021 © 2022 Google. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Wastewater needs of the growing river cities area of Dearborn County will be satisfied for years to come thanks...
WLWT 5
FD: 1 in critical condition after house fire in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Loveland overnight Friday. Fire officials said the call came in for a fire on Main Street just after 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the building. Crews found a...
wnewsj.com
City seeks Davids Drive dollars for Phase 2
WILMINGTON — With funding ready to go for Phase 1 of a much-needed Davids Drive reconstruction project, the financial backing situation is altogether different for Phase 2, reported the city service director. Wilmington City Council passed legislation Thursday to proceed with the reconstruction — not simply repaving — of...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along northbound 71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate in Covington, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Emergency crews are responding to a crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles in Greene County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of West Spring Valley Paintersville Road and OH-380 around 7:45 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. At least...
iheart.com
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weather planner: Heat and sunshine return
CINCINNATI — It has been another beautiful day for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati!. After a great afternoon, we'll fall through the 70s this evening, and then tonight looks mostly clear and comfortable with lows falling back to the lower-60s. This is followed by more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s...
wvxu.org
The bridge where a bike rider died after being hit by a car will soon get a protected bike lane
Cyclists will soon have a bit more protection from traffic when crossing between Covington and Newport. Those cities and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met with the nonprofit Devou Good Foundation Sept. 14 and came to an agreement on a new temporary bike lane for the 11th Street Bridge, officially called the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge.
eaglecountryonline.com
Utility Scam Alert Issued for LMU Customers
If you suspect a phone scam, hang up and call your local police department. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities has been notified of a potential UTILITY SCAM ALERT. Residents have received a call from scammers impersonating a utility company partner stating their utility account is past due and service...
