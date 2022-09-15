ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

WLWT 5

Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

1 hospitalized after four-vehicle crash, fuel spill on NB I-71/75

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE:. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash on I-71/75 in Kenton County, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said there was also clean up that took place because of a fuel spill on the highway. The highway has full...
WLWT 5

USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season

NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

FD: 1 in critical condition after house fire in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Loveland overnight Friday. Fire officials said the call came in for a fire on Main Street just after 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the building. Crews found a...
LOVELAND, OH
wnewsj.com

City seeks Davids Drive dollars for Phase 2

WILMINGTON — With funding ready to go for Phase 1 of a much-needed Davids Drive reconstruction project, the financial backing situation is altogether different for Phase 2, reported the city service director. Wilmington City Council passed legislation Thursday to proceed with the reconstruction — not simply repaving — of...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along northbound 71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate in Covington, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weather planner: Heat and sunshine return

CINCINNATI — It has been another beautiful day for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati!. After a great afternoon, we'll fall through the 70s this evening, and then tonight looks mostly clear and comfortable with lows falling back to the lower-60s. This is followed by more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Utility Scam Alert Issued for LMU Customers

If you suspect a phone scam, hang up and call your local police department. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities has been notified of a potential UTILITY SCAM ALERT. Residents have received a call from scammers impersonating a utility company partner stating their utility account is past due and service...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

