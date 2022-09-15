Read full article on original website
SkySports
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admits F1 changes needed and Mercedes fear as he responds to chairman
Binotto, in one of F1's most pressurised roles, has overseen the huge jump in performance from 2021 to 2022 on the track, but also the blunders that have ultimately scuppered Ferrari's championship bid. Over the Italian GP weekend, Ferrari chairman John Elkann gave a rare interview in which he said...
Christian Horner says Porsche got ‘a little bit ahead of themselves’ after collapse of Red Bull deal
Christian Horner insists Red Bull will not lose out long-term after talks with Porsche collapsed last week - with the team principal saying that the German manufacturer “were getting a little bit ahead of themselves.” Championship leaders Red Bull had been in talks for months with Porsche about a potential deal from 2026, when new regulations come into play in Formula 1. However, the German brand publicly announced last week that those discussions had bore no fruit, with Red Bull and their leading personnel keen to stay independent. Horner said after the Italian Grand Prix in Monza that Porsche...
Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career appears to be coming to an end
The open seats available in F1 for the 2023 season are starting to fill up, and teams with vacancies seem to be leaning toward specific drivers — none of whom are Daniel Ricciardo.
Formula 1: Nicholas Latifi has reached the point of no return
After the performance of Nyck de Vries in Monza, it is impossible for Williams to justify the return of Nicholas Latifi for the 2023 Formula 1 season. There are six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, and four of those seats are at teams that already have one driver signed for next year.
Fernando Alonso certain he will hit 400 F1 races as he prepares for 350th Grand Prix in Singapore
Fernando Alonso insists he will reach 400 Grand Prix starts in Formula 1 with the Spaniard about to break Kimi Raikkonen’s race record. The Spaniard, who has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin for next year, matched Raikkonen’s 349 starts at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix and is set to go top of the leaderboard in Singapore in two weeks time. Alonso, 41, made his F1 debut in 2001 and given his new deal at Aston for next year having decided to leave Alpine, the two-time world champion says he has plenty left in the tank and will become...
CNET
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Debuts Sept. 13, but You Can Hear It Today
In March, Ferrari released its first teaser for the upcoming Purosangue SUV, the automaker's first foray into high-riding performance. In May, we learned it will pack a V12 under its hood. And now, on the eve of its debut, we get to hear it make some noise. Ferrari recently posted...
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
racer.com
Monza safety car finish shows FIA has learned from its mistakes – Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the finish under safety car at the Italian Grand Prix proves that the FIA has become more confident about enforcing its rules following last year’s controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In last season’s championship-decider, Max Verstappen snatched the title from Lewis...
Formula 1: 3 possible landing spots for Nyck de Vries in 2023
Following a stellar Formula 1 debut race, former Formula 2 and Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries is now likely to secure a seat for the 2023 season. Not to jump the gun during the silliest of silly seasons, but Nyck de Vries might have driven his way into a full-time Formula 1 seat last Sunday.
Porsche Still Interested In F1 After Red Bull Deal Breaks Down
Porsche will not be entering Formula 1 with Red Bull after all. Porsche was expected to purchase 50% of Red Bull’s F1 team and 50% of Powertrains, Red Bull’s new power unit manufacturer, according to a Financial Times report — but the pair weren’t able to come to an agreement.
The McLaren Solus GT Is the Ultimate Billionaire’s Toy With a Jet-Fighter Cockpit
McLarenPowered by a naturally aspirated V10 that revs to 10K, the Solus GT has one seat and a fighter jet-style canopy.
insideevs.com
2024 Renault 5 EV Mule Spotted For The Very First Time
Renault is not afraid to play the history card and resurrect iconic designs from its past, and few of the automaker’s offerings are as well known around the world as the 5, known in the US as the Renault LeCar. The French automaker has now decided to revive the R5 name, as well as some of its most important design cues, and use them on its very important new electric city car.
Champion Boxer Canelo Álvarez Is Selling His 2018 Bugatti Chiron for Nearly $4 Million
Canelo Álvarez doesn’t just have an eye for the right punch, he’s got one for cars too. A 2018 Bugatti Chiron owned by the Mexican boxer was just listed for sale on duPont Registry. It’s unclear why Álvarez—who is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world—is parting ways with the gorgeous hypercar, but based on the multiple appearances it has made on his Instagram over the years he’s certainly enjoyed his time with it. The sales listing is short on specifics, but since the boxer’s Chiron was built in 2018, we know that it is either a...
Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Video Shows Off Its V12 Engine
The Ferrari Purosangue debuts tomorrow, but the Italian automaker has at least one final teaser to show us before the big reveal. The new video clip, posted to the company’s social media pages, doesn’t reveal much of the car, but it does provide a glimpse at the red, Ferrari-branded V12 engine that will power it.
