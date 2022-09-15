The Company expands market presence of its Ooh La Lemin beverages to new states. Melbourne, FL, September 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with three new distribution partners in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Kona Gold has been focused on bringing its beverage portfolio to the West Coast of the United States, recently signing distribution partners in California and Nevada. With the addition of Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, the Company will be making a big market push in the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 with its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades.

