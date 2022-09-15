ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions

MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn. Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1 The Tennessee State Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Tennessee State will be seeking to avenge the 45-26 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 7 of 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Josh Heupel compares to his 3 predecessors at Tennessee through 15 games

Josh Heupel is off to a great start as the Tennessee Vols head coach. Tennessee’s offense is among the most prolific in the nation. And the Vols are coming off a massive road win against Pittsburgh. And they have one of the top recruits in the nation committed to their 2023 recruiting class in five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team

A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
Raiders win slugfest with defending region champ Blue Devils

The Raiders stood in the center of the ring and went blow for blow with the defending Region 3-6A champions at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night. With 50 seconds left, the Raiders finally delivered the knockout. After trailing from the opening kickoff, Coffee County scored 13 points in the final 8...
Football Frenzy Live Sept. 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe that we are already at the halfway point of the Tennessee high school football season. Week 5 features several top region matchups, including the “Battle of the Woods” between Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School. Be sure to follow...
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin

GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
