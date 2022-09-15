Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
CBS Sports
Watch Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn. Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1 The Tennessee State Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Tennessee State will be seeking to avenge the 45-26 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 7 of 2019.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
atozsports.com
How Josh Heupel compares to his 3 predecessors at Tennessee through 15 games
Josh Heupel is off to a great start as the Tennessee Vols head coach. Tennessee’s offense is among the most prolific in the nation. And the Vols are coming off a massive road win against Pittsburgh. And they have one of the top recruits in the nation committed to their 2023 recruiting class in five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team
A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel has perfect reaction to Vols’ game against Florida being sold out
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Florida Gators on September 24 in Neyland Stadium is officially sold out. Tennessee made the announcement that the game is sold out on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss Tennessee’s game against Akron this...
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel has perfect response when asked about playing backups against Akron
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel isn’t letting himself, his coaching staff or his team look past the Akron Zips this weekend to UT’s game against the Florida Gators on September 24. Not even the tiniest bit. Heupel took a question from a fan during Vol Calls on...
thunder1320.com
Raiders win slugfest with defending region champ Blue Devils
The Raiders stood in the center of the ring and went blow for blow with the defending Region 3-6A champions at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night. With 50 seconds left, the Raiders finally delivered the knockout. After trailing from the opening kickoff, Coffee County scored 13 points in the final 8...
atozsports.com
WATCH: Former Vols baseball star pitches untouchable inning in minor league game
For the Tennessee Vols, Ben Joyce was considered one of the best relievers in college baseball. His unreal velocity and impressive off-speed were marvels around the country. Now, he’s in the minor leagues. After being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, Joyce has been performing well. His control has...
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live Sept. 16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe that we are already at the halfway point of the Tennessee high school football season. Week 5 features several top region matchups, including the “Battle of the Woods” between Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School. Be sure to follow...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee’s athletic department dropped the best video you’ll see on the internet all year
The Tennessee Vols athletic department dropped one of the best videos of the year this week. Tennessee football’s official Instagram account uploaded a reel “recapping” the Vols’ win against Pittsburgh that included some hilarious “edits”. It’s really impossible to describe, just watch the masterpiece...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Lockdown lifted at McGavock High School after fight
A school-wide lockdown has been lifted at McGavock High School in Nashville Friday morning after pepper spray was deployed inside the school building.
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
Public comment is king in Montgomery County American Classical Education charter school appeal
The third charter school appeal hearing this week between ACE and local TN school boards was less contentious than the first two. Where the contention came in was public comment.
