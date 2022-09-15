Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs
CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Sept. 19. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
addictedtovacation.com
13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma
Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
cherokeephoenix.org
The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its...
KTUL
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Free 2023 Cherokee Phoenix subscriptions for CN households that opt-in via Gadugi Portal
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Phoenix is partnering with the Cherokee Nation to continue the Cherokee Nation Free Phoenix for All Program in 2023 to CN citizens who opt into the program through the Gadugi Portal. The program provided more than 190,000 Cherokee households a free annual subscription in...
SCOTFEST returns to Green Country: What you need to know
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — SCOTFEST is an authentic celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture with music, highland athletics, whisky tastings, vendors, and a great selection of beer and food. Executive Director Steve Campbell said he expects more than 40,000 people to attend the 42nd Scotfest this year. Folks can...
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
tmpresale.com
Ancient Aliens Live at Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa Jan 20, 2023 – presale code
The Ancient Aliens Live pre-sale password has been added! During this limited time presale period you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy performance tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Ancient Aliens Live’s show in Tulsa do you? Tickets will sell out fast when they go on...
cherokeephoenix.org
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening
TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
koamnewsnow.com
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
Gilcrease Museum Reconstruction Bids Millions Higher Than Projected Budget
Construction bids for Gilcrease Museum came in $27 million over what is in the budget. That's forcing the city to take a new look at the building and the money available to build it. News On 6's Emory Bryan had the update.
Downtown Tulsa prepares for new music festival in October
TULSA, Okla. — A new music festival is coming to Tulsa. The Fur Shop has partnered with Carter Combs of Project Records to create Fur Fest. The event is scheduled on Oct. 8 at the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa. Event organizers hope to provide a fun, friendly environment to enjoy live music in Tulsa.
KTUL
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
News On 6
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
News On 6
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise
In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
Do not wait at TIA for Iron Maiden, band sold 747
TULSA, Okla. — Iron Maiden returns to Tulsa on Thursday September 15th for their latest performance at the BOK Center, but unlike the last time they came to Tulsa, the arrival will not be a jumbo as the jet they arrived on. Fans lined the southern end of the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
