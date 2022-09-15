ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
cherokeephoenix.org

American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs

CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Sept. 19. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
CLAREMORE, OK
addictedtovacation.com

13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma

Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
GROVE, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its...
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, OK
Lifestyle
City
Cookson, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
County
Cherokee County, OK
KTUL

2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
PRYOR, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Christie
cherokeephoenix.org

Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening

TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#National Holiday#Fishing Tournament#Cnh#Jason S Children
KTUL

Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News On 6

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy