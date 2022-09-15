ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berklee.edu

Berklee Receives INSIGHT Into Diversity 2022 HEED Award

Berklee has received the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the HEED Award, a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, Berklee will be featured, along with 102 other recipients, in the magazine's November issue.
BOSTON, MA
berklee.edu

Boston Conservatory and Boston Lyric Opera Announce New Partnership

Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) announce a new educational and artist development partnership. The partnership, which launched at the start of the fall 2022 semester, unlocks incredible opportunities for Boston Conservatory students and members of BLO’s Jane and Steven Akin Emerging Artists group, including a new Opera Innovators Series at the Conservatory that engages some of the most innovative and sought-after figures in the opera world.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy