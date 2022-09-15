Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) announce a new educational and artist development partnership. The partnership, which launched at the start of the fall 2022 semester, unlocks incredible opportunities for Boston Conservatory students and members of BLO’s Jane and Steven Akin Emerging Artists group, including a new Opera Innovators Series at the Conservatory that engages some of the most innovative and sought-after figures in the opera world.

