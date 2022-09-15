Texas sends two buses of migrants to vice president's residence in Washington

Read full article on original website
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
Abbott sends 2 buses of immigrants to Harris’s DC residence
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent two buses of migrants from the Lone Star State to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., in his latest protest against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. “This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at...
2 migrant buses arrive outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in DC
WASHINGTON – Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Over 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview.
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Migrant buses dropped off by Texas near VP Harris’ residence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of...
Texas Dumps Two Busloads of Migrants in Front of Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence
Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering two busloads be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning.The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.Video circulating online from the scene showed a group of young men, women, and children carrying backpacks, pillows, and blankets as they chatted outside Harris’ residence with nowhere to go...
DeSantis sends two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha's Vinyard on Wednesday.
NYC Mayor Adams says city is at 'breaking point' with arrival of migrants sent from Texas
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city is at a "breaking point" due to thousands of migrants who have been sent by bus from Texas in recent weeks. "In the last few months, we have experienced an unprecedented surge of asylum seekers arriving from the southern border," Adams said Wednesday.
"Treated like human cargo": Greg Abbott sent migrant buses to Kamala Harris' house
WASHINGTON — Gov. Greg Abbott's state-funded program to bus migrants to cities run by Democrats reached a national fever pitch on Thursday, with buses dropping people off outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. residence. What started in the spring as a publicity stunt to draw the attention of...
Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home
Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio on Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston. DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democratic strongholds with large influxes of migrants and providing little or no information. “They were told that they would have a job and they would have housing,” said Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and described the scramble for shelter as a “huge challenge.”
AOC suggests Texas Gov. Abbott should retire after transporting migrants to Washington DC
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should retire after he orchestrated the transportation of dozens of migrants to Washington, D.C. The New York Democrat, who was also the recipient of migrants after Abbott bused some to her state from Texas last month,...
Migrants sent to VP’s residence from Texas for second time this week
A group of migrants have been sent by bus from Texas and dropped off outside the vice president’s residence in Washington, DC for the second time this week. A further 50 migrants were driven to the Naval Observatory, where Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live, in northwest Washington on Saturday morning. The migrants were mostly from Venezuela, with one of the arrivals being a one-month-old baby. They were picked up by aid workers who took them to a shelter, Fox News Digital reported. Four buses were also sent to New York City as Republican governors have been...
CNN retraces steps taken to get migrants on flights to Martha's Vineyard
CNN’s Rosa Flores walks through the path migrants took to get from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard.
