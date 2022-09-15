ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ABC4

UFI: South Fork Fire sparks in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the South Fork Fire is located south of Vivian Park. The agency says that the blaze is currently estimated at 23 acres and is affecting U.S. Forest Service land. There are reportedly no current threats. […]
PROVO, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
Robb Report

This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window

With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.  And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.  Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide

Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
violetskyadventures.com

Bison and the Great Salt Lake at Antelope Island

From backcountry trails to roaming bison, Antelope Island State Park is a fun adventure on one of Utah’s most unique islands. Nestled out in the Great Salt Lake, this 28,000 acre island boasts raw views of the natural surrounding landscape. From the Wasatch Mountains in the distance to the mirage of the lake, this island is filled with history, wildlife and geographical landmarks.
SYRACUSE, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

luxury-houses.net

A Tuscan Inspired Chateau in Sandy with Immaculate Custom Finish Work Throughout Seeking for $4.777 Million

The Chateau in Sandy, a luxurious custom home boasts a main floor master bedroom with a fireplace, and turret style windows that overlook the private back yard just a short drive puts you within reach of incredible dining, world class Entertainment of downtown Salt Lake City is now available for sale. This home located at 7895 S Caballero Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Hansen (Phone: 801-230-5236) & Sean Steinman (Phone: 801-913-3790) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Chateau in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
CLINTON, UT

