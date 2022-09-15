Read full article on original website
UFI: South Fork Fire sparks in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the South Fork Fire is located south of Vivian Park. The agency says that the blaze is currently estimated at 23 acres and is affecting U.S. Forest Service land. There are reportedly no current threats. […]
2 dogs ‘quilled’ by porcupine at off-leash area in Draper
Deepthi Prasanna's dogs were injured by a porcupine in the Deer Ridge off-leash area in Draper Sunday morning.
Family of injured Utah boy sues Little League, bunk bed maker
The family of Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month, is reportedly suing the league and the company that made the beds.
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window
With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass. And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun. Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
Gephardt Daily
Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
ksl.com
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
utahstories.com
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
ksl.com
Utah's own wooden car toymaker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN — A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. "If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else," the toymaker says. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man...
Utah 'Super Speeders' causing havoc at over 100 miles per hour
Since the start of 2019, troopers have stopped more than 21,000 motorists traveling 100 mph or more. It’s enough people to fill Real Salt Lake’s stadium or the LDS Conference Center.
violetskyadventures.com
Bison and the Great Salt Lake at Antelope Island
From backcountry trails to roaming bison, Antelope Island State Park is a fun adventure on one of Utah’s most unique islands. Nestled out in the Great Salt Lake, this 28,000 acre island boasts raw views of the natural surrounding landscape. From the Wasatch Mountains in the distance to the mirage of the lake, this island is filled with history, wildlife and geographical landmarks.
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
kjzz.com
Crash leads to power outage for hundreds in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — Power was out for a portion of Saratoga Springs after police said a car struck a power box. They said issues were impacting power south of Harvest Hills Blvd., including multiple traffic lights, on Sunday. As of 4 p.m., officials said the traffic lights were working again.
kslnewsradio.com
Power Outage in Saratoga Springs effecting more than 2,000 people
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reported a power outage affecting 2,017 Saratoga Springs citizens Sunday afternoon. According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, a vehicle accident led to the power outage. Police say the vehicle struck a power box, prompting power issues in a portion of the city south of Harvest Hills Blvd.
luxury-houses.net
A Tuscan Inspired Chateau in Sandy with Immaculate Custom Finish Work Throughout Seeking for $4.777 Million
The Chateau in Sandy, a luxurious custom home boasts a main floor master bedroom with a fireplace, and turret style windows that overlook the private back yard just a short drive puts you within reach of incredible dining, world class Entertainment of downtown Salt Lake City is now available for sale. This home located at 7895 S Caballero Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Hansen (Phone: 801-230-5236) & Sean Steinman (Phone: 801-913-3790) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Chateau in Sandy.
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan toddler flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after three story fall
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 — A toddler was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Monday with serious injuries from a fall. The child fell out a 3-story window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Drive in the incident dispatched at 5:35 p.m., said West Jordan Fire Department Capt. Ken Pratt.
Salt Lake views Tooele airport as 'diamond in the rough'; new utilities may help it shine
Salt Lake views Tooele airport as “diamond in the rough”; new utilities may help it shine.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
Swaner to receive several hundred seedlings through UDAF pollinator program to battle decline in native species
PARK CITY, Utah —Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter was recently selected as a recipient of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) Pollinator Program. As part of the program, Swaner […]
