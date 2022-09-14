Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
Medical News Today
Gum disease, tooth loss linked to increased dementia risk in new review
Although dementia is associated with an increased risk of poor oral health, evidence supporting the role of oral health in the development of dementia has been mixed. A recent meta-analysis synthesizing data from previous studies suggests that gum disease and tooth loss are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
optometrytimes.com
VEW 2022: Prescription formulas for pediatric patients
At Vision Expo West 2022, Valerie M. Kattouf, OD, shares her best practices for managing prescription formulas for pediatric patients. Valerie M. Kattouf, OD, associate professor of optometry and chief of the Dr. Robert and Lena Lewenson Center for Pediatric and Binocular Vision, Illinois College of Optometry, speaks with Optometry Times®' Alex Delaney-Gesing on her 2022 Vision Expo West presentation titled "Prescription formulas for the pediatric patient," where she discusses how primary care optometrists can establish a comfort level when prescribing.
optometrytimes.com
Treating glaucoma: a complex puzzle
Michael Chaglasian, OD, Illinois College of Optometry, Chicago, and Eric Schmidt, OD, Omni Eye Specialists, Wilmington, NC, share guidelines for ODs on diagnosing glaucoma during the 2022 Vision Expo West in Las Vegas. Michael Chaglasian, OD, Illinois College of Optometry, Chicago, and Eric Schmidt, OD, Omni Eye Specialists, Wilmington, NC,...
optometrytimes.com
VEW 2022: Concussion management with Dr. Mena
Vitto Mena, Jr., OD, MS, shares highlights from his VEW 2022 presentation, "Sports EYEllustrated: keep your head in the game." Vitto Mena, Jr., OD, MS, advanced clinical director with Special Olympics, and international sports vision association member, as well as the sports vision director with Optical Academy, sat down with Optometry Times® editor Kassi Jackson to share highlights from his presentation, "Sports EYEllustrated: keep your head in the game," which he presented during this year's Vision Expo West in Las Vegas.
optometrytimes.com
VEW 2022: Pediatric vision
Michelle Hoff, OD, FAAO, ABOM, FNAO, and Isabel Kazemi, OD, FAAO, share key takeaways from their VEW 2022 presentation, "The ABCs on pediatric vision." Michelle Hoff, OD, FAAO, ABOM, FNAO, associate clinical professor at Berkeley’s School of Optometry, and Isabel Kazemi, OD, FAAO, assistant clinical professor at Berkeley’s School of Optometry, sat down with Optometry Times® editor Kassi Jackson to share hightlights from their presentation, "The ABCs on pediatric vision," which they presented during this year's Vision Expo West in Las Vegas.
MedicalXpress
Repeated infections associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases
Infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's diseases (PD), but not amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a new study publishing September 15 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues.
optometrytimes.com
VEW 2022: Analyzing corneal diagnostics A-Z
John D. Gelles, OD, FAAO, FIAOMC, FCLSA, FSLS, FBCLA, shares highlights from his Vision Expo West presentation: "Corneal diagnostics: A-Z." John D. Gelles, OD, FAAO, FIAOMC, FCLSA, FSLS, FBCLA, director of the Specialty Contact Lens Division of the Cornea and Laser Eye Institute - CLEI Center for Keratoconus in Teaneck, New Jersey, speaks with Optometry Times®' Alex Delaney-Gesing on highlights from his discussion titled, "Corneal diagnostics: A-Z," presented at the 2022 Vision Expo West meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MedicalXpress
Tumefactive demyelinating lesions, sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma compared
Patients with typical tumefactive demyelinating lesions (TDLs) have younger age of onset than those with sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), and hypodense lesions are seen on computed tomography (CT) of the brain in about 95 percent of patients with TDLs, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Immunology.
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
ptproductsonline.com
Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
docwirenews.com
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Associated with Risk for Testicular Seminoma
A new study has found an association between neurodevelopmental disorders and testicular seminoma. Anna Jansson, Uppsala University, reported the association at the ESMO Congress 2022. According to Jansson, the cause of testicular cancer is unknown, but there are some known risk factors such as cryptorchidism, hypospadia, and spermatogenic disorders, as...
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
hcplive.com
James Palmer, MD, FARS: Chronic Rhinosinusitis And Phase 3 Trials For Treatment Device
A discussion on the recent success of phase 3 trials regarding chronic sinusitis and nasal polyp treatment. In an interview with HCPLive, James Palmer, MD, FARS, discussed his recent presentation of phase 3 clinical trial data on a new drug-device combination product designed to treat chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Palmer described...
MedicalXpress
Pediatric patients undergoing surgical stent removal report minimal amounts of postsurgical pain
Pediatric patients did not experience a significant difference in pain levels following ureteral stent removal between those who took a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicine before the procedure and those who didn't, new research reports. In a study recently published in the Journal of Pediatric Urology, researchers found that following a surgical...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Medical News Today
What is subcortical dementia?
Dementia is a broad term to describe related conditions causing an impairment in cognition that is significant enough to interfere with daily living and independence. Subcortical dementia is a type of dementia that starts in the region known as the subcortex, which is located under the cortex of the brain.
optometrytimes.com
VEW 2022: Integrating low vision into everyday practice
Alexis Malkin, OD, FAAO, highlights her Vision Expo West 2022 presentation titled, "Expand your practice: how to integrate low vision into everyday patient care and improve outcomes." Optometry Times®' Alex Delaney-Gesings speaks with Alexis Malkin, OD, FAAO, of the Center for Eye Care, New England College of Optometry, on highlights...
healio.com
Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes
Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
neurologylive.com
Remote Yoga Program Feasible and Benefits Individuals with Functional Neurological Disorder
Danielle Kipnis, MA, of Columbia University, discussed key components of a yoga program for individuals with functional neurological disorder and from the evaluation, found it feasibility as an intervention. Based on a recent study presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society Congress, held September 15-18, in Madrid,...
