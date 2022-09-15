ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

2 men nearly drown near Pleasure Pier, Galveston Beach Patrol says

Officials say two men were rescued Saturday afternoon after they both nearly drowned at a Galveston beach. According to the Galveston Beach Patrol, authorities received a call at around 6 p.m about a possible swimmer in distress in the water. When a crew arrived on the scene, a lifeguard reportedly...
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Galveston, TX
Entertainment
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
thevindicator.com

Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
DAYTON, TX
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Julie Otsuka
bluebonnetnews.com

Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
ANAHUAC, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Filipino#Mexican#Central American
bluebonnetnews.com

Reward offered for poached alligator found in Liberty

Liberty County game wardens Jake Noxon and Chad McKinney are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for illegally killing an alligator and leaving the remains near the boat ramp at the Port of Liberty. “We got a call Sunday morning from a man who was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
Eater

Brace Yourself For Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience

The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines

Comments / 0

Community Policy