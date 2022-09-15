Read full article on original website
Related
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
Click2Houston.com
2 men nearly drown near Pleasure Pier, Galveston Beach Patrol says
Officials say two men were rescued Saturday afternoon after they both nearly drowned at a Galveston beach. According to the Galveston Beach Patrol, authorities received a call at around 6 p.m about a possible swimmer in distress in the water. When a crew arrived on the scene, a lifeguard reportedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Texas family
An 8-year-old Texas murder mystery is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
bluebonnetnews.com
Reward offered for poached alligator found in Liberty
Liberty County game wardens Jake Noxon and Chad McKinney are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for illegally killing an alligator and leaving the remains near the boat ramp at the Port of Liberty. “We got a call Sunday morning from a man who was...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Eater
Brace Yourself For Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience
The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Woman Died, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Spring on Wednesday night. The officials stated that a box truck was hit by a car [..]
fox26houston.com
New proposals Galveston County is considering to crack down on drunk driving
GALVESTON - Galveston City Council and law enforcement officials met Thursday to discuss cracking down on DWI incidents after at least six people have been killed on the island by an alleged drunk driver in August. Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli recommended increasing the department’s presence on the streets.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
Eater
Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails
A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party. Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.
Comments / 0