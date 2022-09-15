The breakfast hour briefing included celebrating completed capital projects, and sharing her vision for the campus of tomorrow. Along with President Eanes, the September 8 event featured senior members of her cabinet, some of whom updated the gathering on their areas of responsibility. The presenters included Interim Provost Derrick Brazill, Interim Vice President and COO Charles Bozian, Dr. Karen Williams, Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, and Dr. Earl Simons, Executive Director for Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives. Other cabinet members present who participated included Kathryn Cousins, Vice President for Institutional Advancement; Dana Trimboli, Chief of Staff, Dr. Lori Hoeffner, Assistant VP, Office of Institutional Effectiveness; Vivian Febus, Executive Director Business Operations & Compliance; and Russell Platzek, Executive Director, Office of Legal Affairs & Labor Relations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO