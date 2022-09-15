ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
The Center Square

Stocks plummet on worse-than-expected inflation news

(The Center Square) – U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday after the federal government reported another sharp rise in food and other prices in August despite falling gas prices. The S&P 500 dropped 4.3%, its largest single day decline since June 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 5.2%, also its worst day since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 4% to 31,105.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower on Recession Fear, FedEx Warning

Stocks finished lower Friday, while the dollar resumed its climb on foreign exchange markets and Treasury yields tested new highs, as investors navigate an increasingly narrow path between slowing global growth and hawkish central bank signaling. Solid data from China Friday, which reported better-than-expected gains for retail sales and industrial...
Benzinga

Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes

(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Open Lower As Uncertainty Looms Ahead Of FOMC Meeting, Futures Trading Shows — FedEx, Adobe In Focus

U.S. stocks are on track to extend their losses, with the major index futures moving sharply lower on Friday. An inflation reading due shortly after the market open may have a big say in how the market trades in the final session of the week, especially ahead of the September rate-setting of the Federal Reserve scheduled for Sept. 20-Sept. 21.
CNBC

Oil dips, reversing gains after bearish U.S. economic data

Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, reversing earlier gains as U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week. Brent futures for November ended the day at $93.17 per barrel, for a loss of...
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were firmly in the red after a choppy start to Thursday's session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Federal Reserve little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Rises

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording gains on Friday. The Dow Jones surged around 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 250 points in the previous session. The major indices on the Wall Street also notched their first weekly rise in four weeks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
CNBC

Bond yields rise, 2-year Treasury tops 3.85% on higher Fed rate hike expectations

Short-term U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of larger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which is among those most affected by Fed decisions, rose more than 7 basis points to 3.858%, its highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
