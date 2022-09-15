ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi confirms its plans for day of Queen's funeral

Aldi has confirmed that it will close its stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. The monarch's state funeral will take place next Monday, September 19. This afternoon, Aldi was the latest supermarket to confirm its plans for the day. It said: "As a mark of respect, all Aldi...
Supermarkets set to be shut on Monday for Queen's funeral - full list of those open and closed

Most of the UK's supermarkets will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect on the day of the Queen's funeral. The day, September 19, will be a bank holiday. That means that banks and Post Offices will be shut as they normally would be on a bank holiday. However, other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move usually only seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
The Independent

Holidaymakers outraged as Center Parcs closes for Queen’s funeral

Center Parcs has announced it will order holidaymakers to leave its UK sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral.The company is being inundated with complaints after it revealed that its five parks will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.Guests midway through seven-day holidays – which generally cost more than £1,000 for a family-of-four at this time of year – will be forced to spend the night elsewhere or go home early.Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday...
BBC

GPs allowed to close on day of Queen's funeral

NHS bosses have been told to make sure patients can access care if GPs close on the day of the Queen's funeral. NHS England has written to local bosses saying while GP services will be able to close on the bank holiday there needs to be enough out-of-hours care. The...
Daily Mail

Irish PM Micheál Martin says Queen's death is chance to 'reset' relations between Britain and Ireland and 'enhance' links following Brexit rows

The Queen's death is an opportunity to 'reset' relations between Britain and Ireland following bitter Brexit disputes, the Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said. The Taoiseach claimed Her Majesty's passing should offer 'time for reflection' and 'remind us of the need to proactively nurture the relationship' between the two countries.
Daily Mail

SAS units will be on standby to defend London and The Queen's State Funeral in Britain's biggest ever policing operation

SAS units will support thousands of officers in Britain's biggest ever policing operation for the Queen's State Funeral on Monday. Scotland Yard said yesterday there had already been 34 arrests as the force, swelled with reinforcements from around the country, braces for a security operation that will dwarf that of the 2012 Olympics.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: North Yorkshire and Humberside Police support funeral operation

Police officers from Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will support colleagues in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. North Yorkshire and Humberside Police both confirmed they would provide help to the Metropolitan Police. Neither force would give details of the number of officers involved. The support being provided in...
The Independent

BBC to livestream Queen lying in state

The BBC is launching a dedicated livestream of the Queen lying in state.The service will be available globally on the BBC News website for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to travel to London or are physically unable to queue.It will also be available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red button.The livestream will be available from 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall are expected to open to the public.The broadcaster said: “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated livestream will be an option to enable people...
BBC

Glasgow awards licences to lap-dancing clubs

Glasgow City Council has awarded licences to lap-dancing clubs for the first time, allowing the city's three venues to remain open. It ruled in March that no new clubs could open, but existing venues would have "grandfather rights" to apply for sexual entertainment venue status. Seventh Heaven, Diamond Dolls and...
The Independent

Queen’s funeral: Inside the biggest policing operation the UK has ever seen

Drains, phone boxes and bins are being searched by hand and sealed off as part of preparations for the Queen’s funeral.The biggest security operation known in British history is being mounted for the historic occasion, as over 500 world leaders and dignitaries fly in from around the globe. Thousands of police officers have been drawn into London to bolster numbers, including armed police and those with “specialist capabilities”, with shifts extended and rest days cancelled. They will be combing Westminster Abbey, the route of the Queen’s funeral procession and Windsor for any potential threats ahead of Monday’s commemorations.Armed police,...
BBC

Temporary food banks to open in Glasgow over Queen's funeral

Temporary food banks are set to open on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral. It comes as a number of food banks with Trussell Trust membership are expected to close on 19 September "out of respect". The trust said it was standard practice for its centres to close on...
The Independent

Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral

Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen’s funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion will be shown in various locations – from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event – along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.Two thousand guests are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral in person at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am.The Queen’s coffin will be moved from...
BBC

Queue for Queen's lying-in-state reopens after seven hours

The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall has reopened after entry was officially paused for seven hours, the government has said. But mourners have been warned to expect waiting times of at least 19-and-a-half hours and cold overnight temperatures. Despite the official statement people told...
