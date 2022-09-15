Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral
Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter
UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen. Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing." "Troy- How is this even possible???" the...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released
The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
Heupel Provides Update on Vols Injury Situation Following Akron
A hush fell over Neyland Stadium after Cedric Tillman jumped up to grab a pass in the second quarter and a submarine tackle to his knee thrust it inward and left him on the turf. Before Josh Heupel made it to Tillman, who was on the ground for a few moments, the star receiver was able to get ...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has had a pretty busy last couple of days between his Thursday Night Football and College GameDay duties. But he started this Sunday as he often does: With an updated ranking. On Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top six rankings following Week 3 of the college football season....
RELATED PEOPLE
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"
Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Paul Finebaum Suggests Interesting Name For Next Auburn Coach
Like many, Paul Finebaum is over the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn. And on Monday, the ESPN personality tossed out an interesting name to be his replacement: Liberty's Hugh Freeze. During a recent podcast appearance with colleague Matt Barrie, Finebaum said that he could see a return to the SEC...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
College Football World Furious With Coaches' Poll Ranking
The Week 4 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released earlier on Sunday afternoon. As always, fans have some complaints with the latest college football top 25 poll. In particular, fans are upset that Michigan State is still ranked ahead of Washington. Fans aren't happy, and they have a right to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Look: College Football's Most 'Miserable' Fan Base Named
Things are going from bad to worse for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program. On Sunday, the Tigers topped Dan Wolken's weekly "Misery Index" rankings. With the USA Today writer saying that Harsin has turned Auburn into "a bad and boring football team." Things will probably get better for...
College Football standings 2022: Georgia, Ohio State sit on top of college football
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0