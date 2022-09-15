ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral

Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter

UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen. Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing." "Troy- How is this even possible???" the...
College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released

The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has had a pretty busy last couple of days between his Thursday Night Football and College GameDay duties. But he started this Sunday as he often does: With an updated ranking. On Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top six rankings following Week 3 of the college football season....
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers

Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Look: College Football's Most 'Miserable' Fan Base Named

Things are going from bad to worse for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program. On Sunday, the Tigers topped Dan Wolken's weekly "Misery Index" rankings. With the USA Today writer saying that Harsin has turned Auburn into "a bad and boring football team." Things will probably get better for...
