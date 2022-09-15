MATCH PREVIEW: Red Bulls Head to Yankee Stadium to Battle Rivals New York City FC on Saturday Afternoon

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while New York will be stumbling in from a loss. The Browns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, sneaking past 26-24. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Cleveland relied on the efforts of RB Nick Chubb, who picked up 141 yards on the ground on 22 carries, and RB Kareem Hunt, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO