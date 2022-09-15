Read full article on original website
Related
What's good for MLS is a killer for local TV broadcasters
Local TV crews across MLS are saying their goodbyes with a new national TV deal set to start next year.
MLS・
FOX Sports
Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union finish in 0-0 draw
ATLANTA (AP) — Andre Blake had five saves and the Philadelphia Union played Atlanta United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Both teams play again on Oct. 1. Philadelphia (18-4-10) visits Charlotte FC while Atlanta (10-12-10) plays at the New England Revolution. ___. The Associated Press created this story...
Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of
Andre Blake helps Union tie Atlanta United
Andre Blake recorded his MLS high-tying 14th clean sheet to help the visiting Philadelphia Union secure a scoreless draw against
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte FC, Fire look for late-season mojo
Charlotte FC and the Chicago Fire have quite a bit in common — which doesn’t offer a lot to be
Union continue Supporters’ Shield chase in Atlanta
The Philadelphia Union will look to keep their high-octane offense churning on Saturday afternoon when they visit Atlanta United. The
Red Bulls have their playoff berth; NYCFC working on it
The New York Red Bulls are in the postseason for the 13th straight year, and next up on their agenda
Comments / 0