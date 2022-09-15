ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Attorney General Seeks Answers from M&T Bank Regarding Connecticut Job Commitments, Customer Service

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Peter Johnson
2d ago

As a Senator he was absolutely terrible ! As attorney general he is even worse. Typical DEMOCRAP due nothing and talk a big show. Kind of reminds me of The Blum, do nothing Blumenthal

Reply
6
Related
WTNH

Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut

It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
WTNH.com

4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank#People S United Bank
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
105.5 The Wolf

The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme

I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
americanhistorycentral.com

The Pequot War

The Pequot War was the first war between the English colonists in the New England Colonies and the Native American Indian tribes in the region. In 1614, the Dutch started trading with the Pequot Indians in the Connecticut River Valley. Within a few years, the English — Pilgrims from Plymouth and Puritans from Massachusetts — moved into the area and started new settlements. When the English arrived, it disrupted the flow of trade between the Dutch, the Pequot, and other tribes in the valley. After some English traders were killed, Massachusetts Bay responded by attacking the Pequot — in Connecticut territory. Soon after, the Pequot launched attacks on Connecticut settlements at Fort Saybrook and Wethersfield. On May 1, 1673, Connecticut declared war on the Pequot and their allies. Later that month, hundreds of Pequot people were killed at the Massacre at Mystic. Over the next few months, soldiers from Connecticut and Massachusetts Bay, along with warriors from various tribes, including the Narragansett, virtually eliminated the Pequot. After the fighting ended, a treaty was signed that gave Connecticut control of the Connecticut River Valley and sold the surviving Pequot Indians into slavery.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy