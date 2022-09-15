ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union finish in 0-0 draw

ATLANTA (AP) — Andre Blake had five saves and the Philadelphia Union played Atlanta United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Both teams play again on Oct. 1. Philadelphia (18-4-10) visits Charlotte FC while Atlanta (10-12-10) plays at the New England Revolution. ___. The Associated Press created this story...
theScore

Rangers' Lundkvist requests trade, won't report to training camp

Another year, another New York Rangers prospect wanting out. Nils Lundkvist has asked the club to trade him and will not be present for training camp when it opens Wednesday, his agent, Claude Lemieux, told USA Today's Vince Mercogliano. The 22-year-old defenseman will stay home in Sweden until the Rangers...
