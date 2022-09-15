ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

nypressnews.com

Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
SKYKOMISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome was floating down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok, a storm that is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.
ALASKA STATE
ncwlife.com

Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms

Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state

As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

OIC registration for rental and utility assistance opens in October

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Winter season registration for the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC in Washington state opens on October, 1. To be eligible to register, residents must live in the Upper Yakima Valley, Grant County, or Adams County. Eligible residents must also fall within the income guidelines of the...
WASHINGTON STATE

