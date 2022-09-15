Read full article on original website
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
Weekend traffic problems expected across Puget Sound region
Think of it as traffic spaghetti this weekend. Just when you have your noodles around one fork, another meatball drops in. The big traffic event of the weekend is, of course, the opening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday. It has been more than 900 days since traffic flowed...
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome was floating down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok, a storm that is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.
As La Niña persists, here’s what forecasters are seeing for fall in Whatcom
Cool, wet weather pattern offers a greater chance of lowland snow. But it also brings danger.
Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms
Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay over $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports the proposed settlement also includes timelines for about $600 million...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
Last coal-fired plant in Oregon demolished
The last coal-fired plant in Oregon was demolished on Thursday. A natural gas plant will open nearby.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton
A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 93 in Ravalli County.
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
WDFW: Razor Clam Digs Postponed Due to Spike in Marine Toxins
The recreational razor clam season — originally scheduled to begin Sept. 22-26 on coastal beaches — is postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or, on...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
OIC registration for rental and utility assistance opens in October
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Winter season registration for the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC in Washington state opens on October, 1. To be eligible to register, residents must live in the Upper Yakima Valley, Grant County, or Adams County. Eligible residents must also fall within the income guidelines of the...
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
