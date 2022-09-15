Read full article on original website
Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara
New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor
For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
Vidalia Vikings defeat the Block Bears 62 to 20 for Thursday Night Football
JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Thursday Night Football at Block High School as they welcomed Vidalia Vikings who are coming off a two-game winning streak. While the Block Bears were still looking for their first win of the season but the Vikings got out the gate early leading in the first quarter 16 to […]
Countdown to Kickoff: Vikings at Eagles
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith - For the first time in both his college and pro careers, Smith was shut out in Detroit last week despite four targets. Both Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen are well aware that they are going to need an invested Smith in the long run so expect them to deal up some early touches in the openers when it comes to game planning.
Major changes at Superdome for Saints games
According to Saints chief operating officer Ben Hales, the biggest change involves where you’ll have your ticket scanned and where some amenities are located.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) downgraded to DNP on Thursday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara was at practice on Thursday but did not participate. It's a downgrade from the limited session he logged on Wednesday and casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's clash with the Buccaneers. A return to practice on Friday would be a positive sign, but a decision on Karma's status may come down to game day. Mark Ingram (ankle) was limited again on Thursday.
How to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Last Season Records: New Orleans 9-8; Tampa Bay 13-4 The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (36-27 and 9 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Saints and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
