ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Most popular dog names in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category

No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.5 The Walleye

Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At

North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KX News

Mystery death along the Missouri

The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
MISSOURI STATE
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy