2 children wounded in different South Side shootings Wednesday night, police say

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
2 children wounded in different South Side shootings Wednesday night, police say

A 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were wounded when shots were fired from outside their South Side homes in different shootings Wednesday night, police said.

The 3-year-old boy was sleeping inside his house in the 700 block of East 93rd Street when shots were fired outside shortly before 10 p.m. and a family member discovered the toddler had been shot on the left elbow. Responding officers transported him to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Minutes earlier, the 8-year-old boy had been inside his residence in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when his guardians heard shots being fired outside and the boy complained about pain in his left leg. He suffered a graze wound and was not taken to the hospital.

No arrests had been made in either case as of Thursday morning, and area detectives are investigating, according to police.

These attacks mark at least seven young people that have been shot since Sunday; five teens were shot in a 14-hour period between Sunday afternoon and early Monday.

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

