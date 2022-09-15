An Epic Boutique Music Festival Is Coming To Treasure Island In October

The Day To Night Festival is gearing up for an epic weekend on Treasure Island with headliners Dom Dolla and Artbat ! Be sure to snag tickets for the weekend of October 15-16 to enjoy a small-scale festival with large-scale Bay views and the top DJs in the game. The festival turned out 5,000 people last year, so you’d better believe that this year will be even more of a hit.

The two-day festival will happen from 12-9pm on Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16. Here’s the lineup for both days:

Saturday, October 15

Dom Dolla

Lee Foss

Booka Shade (live)

Jody Wisternoff

Felix da Housecat

Torren Foot

Nora Van Elken

Sunday, October 16

Artbat

Tinlicker

Township Rebellion

Cristoph

Qrion

Enamour

Emanate

The festival is a collaboration between All Day All Night Events, DJ Dials, and Audio SF. They promise a “boutique concert and community experience” with some of the biggest names in house music alongside fantastic art installations and food vendors. Not only that, but there are pre-parties and post-parties on the horizon if you want to make it a three-day weekend — stay tuned as we learn more details.

Single-day general admission tickets cost $50, or $40 with early arrival (before 2pm). Two-day general admission tickets cost $95 or $80 with early arrival. There is no street parking on the island, so if you plan to drive make sure you buy a parking pass in advance for $20 per day.

There are also two VIP options available . The first is a two-level platform with tables and special seating, which affords perfect views of both the stage and the SF skyline. The second is a VIP garden with a private bar, bathrooms, activities, and a more low-key vibe.

Learn more at the Day To Night Festival website and Instagram .

Featured image: @day.to.night.festival on Instagram