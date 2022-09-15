ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of NYPD cop recovered after suicide leap off Throgs Neck Bridge

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge has been recovered, police sources said Thursday.

Officer Scott Cohn, who was assigned to the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is the fourth NYPD cop to take their life this year, according to police.

A 2014 Honda Civic belonging to Cohn was found abandoned on the Bronx side of the Throgs Neck Bridge about 10:15 p.m. Monday. The car’s license plates come back to Cohn and an NYPD form was found in the car, a source said.

Surveillance footage showed someone exiting the car and jumping from the bridge but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was Cohn, who was off duty when he jumped.

When he didn’t show up for his next shift he was listed as missing. His body was recovered from the waters near the bridge late Tuesday, sources said.

Cohn joined the NYPD in 2016. He was often called upon to sing the National Anthem at public events because of his beautiful singing voice, friends said on Facebook.

“Cohen was taken from us all way too soon,” Adam Stout wrote on Facebook alongside a video of Cohn singing. “May you rest in peace.”

Cohn is the second NYPD cop to take his life in the last three months. In July, Det. Brendan Mcveigh was found by his fiancée shot in the head in his Rockaway, Queens, apartment, police said.

The city saw a rise in police suicides in 2019 and 2020, leading the NYPD to step up its mental health outreach for cops in distress.

In 2019, the department ordered its officers to complete a mandatory suicide prevention training course and is continually offering mental health resources through the NYPD’s employee assistance unit, the chaplain unit and Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance.

Comments / 41

Michael Delgenio
2d ago

his poor family I have my sympathies and my sorrows go out to the officer who committed suicide of the Throgs Neck Bridge he must have been in such miserable and and he felt it was no other choice I'm surprised or circle of the blue brothers didn't reach out to him in time

Reply
4
Guest
2d ago

What? Why? I don't understand tbis.My Heartfelt Condolences to the Officer's Family and Colleagues

Reply
8
Daniel Nelson
2d ago

It is sad, and I can only imagine the pain he was feeling to go to such a drastic step. Sometimes it's hard for people to separate how the police act collectively from who they are as individuals with fears and hopes and feelings like the rest of us.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

Community Policy