Nick Cannon welcomes 9th child, first with model LaNisha Cole

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Nick Cannon’s family has grown by one.

The entertainer welcomed his ninth child, and first with model LaNisha Cole, he announced in an Instagram post late Wednesday night.

The newborn is a little girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

“God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” Cannon wrote in the Instagram post.

“We all learn so much from these Angels we call children,” he continued. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”

Cannon, the host of “The Masked Singer” who previously presented “America’s Got Talent,” has two kids with Mariah Carey, two with Brittany Bell and two with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon’s son with model Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at 5 months old after a battle with brain cancer.

The 41-year-old Cannon welcomed his eighth child, a son named Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi in July.

