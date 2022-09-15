Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement
Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
SkySports
Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes
Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis. CNN’s Patrick Snell looks back at the career of one of tennis’ all time greats.
Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, to retire from tennis after next week's Laver Cup
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announces he is retiring from tennis after a multi-year struggle with knee injuries.
Yardbarker
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big
Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
Nadal pays tribute to Federer on Twitter hours after the tennis legend announces his retirement: 'I wish this day would have never come'
"It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world" Nadal wrote on Twitter hours after Federer announced his retirement.
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
As Roger Federer retires, an appreciation of his career
Roger Federer never let ’em see him sweat. He played tennis with a style that only rarely betrayed the effort behind the masterful serving, the rare-in-its-day attacking and the flawless footwork. He was not one to grunt loudly on shots or celebrate wildly after them. The way he wielded...
Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis
LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
Roger Federer: A look back at the tennis star's career
Roger Federer has announced his retirement after an illustrious 24-year career in tennis.The Swiss sports star, 41, confirmed that the Laver Cup at the O2 arena in London will be his last tournament.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in a statement.Here’s a look back on his career over the years.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementNike-designed US Soccer jerseys for World Cup unveiled
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
