Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 26% - and reveals he's shorting the Nasdaq and junk bonds
Jeremy Grantham expects the S&P 500 to tumble by 26% to around 3,000 points over the next year. The global economic backdrop looks more precarious than the mid-2000s housing bubble, he said. The GMO cofounder revealed he's betting against the tech-heavy Nasdaq index and junk bonds. Jeremy Grantham warned the...
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
tipranks.com
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy If the Nasdaq Falls Again
The latest inflation data has Wall Street bracing for more pain in the near term. Snowflake, SentinelOne, and Cloudflare would be great stocks to pick up at discounted prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop in more than two years on Tuesday. Oil & gas companies as well as auto manufacturers have managed to move higher. At the individual stock level, there have also been some interesting contrarian movers. Yes, the market’s strong September start was washed out...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy
Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?
Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
msn.com
This superbull at JPMorgan who called the summer rally sees a soft landing ahead. Here’s his advice on stocks and oil.
A fifth-straight win was taken off the table after August CPI numbers surprised on the upside. And it looks like there’s nothing to sway the Fed from a 75-basis-point hike this month. Still, when it does look like CPI is peaking, our chart of the day below has some good news for investors.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, International Paper, Uber and more
FedEx (FDX) – FedEx tumbled 20.3% in premarket trading after issuing a profit warning due to declining package delivery volumes around the world. The news has exacerbated fears of a slowing global economy, weighing on shares of other logistics companies like United Parcel Service (UPS), down 6.8%, and XPO Logistics (XPO), down 4.2%.
