ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers

In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting

A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Fugitive#Possession Of Cannabis#Dcso
WINKNEWS.com

3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice

The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One person dead following shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres. The active crime scene is on W. Jersey Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The scene is secured, and homicide detectives will be there throughout the morning. The investigation is ongoing.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota police arrest three in drug bust

The Sarasota Police Department last week executed a search warrant at a home in an investigation that began after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose there in May. On Sept. 9, officers arrested three people at 1119 40th St. on multiple felony drug charges. Residents filed numerous...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police warn of license plate thieves

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates. This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy