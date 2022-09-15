A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.

