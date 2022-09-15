Read full article on original website
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Continue To Take Down Drug Dealers
In the late evening hours on September 12, 2022, Cpl. Baker and K9 Liberty completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 17 of a vehicle occupied by Jennifer Waters and Ra. ndy Williams. During the traffic stop, K9 Liberty alerted to drugs within the vehicle, initiating a vehicle search where deputies located Methamphetamine packaged to sell, Controlled Substances (Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Alprazolam, and Morphine Sulfate), and New Legend Drugs (Cyclobenzaprine).
